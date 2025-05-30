Mahesh Navmi 2025 Date: Several fasts and festivals are observed in the month of Jyeshtha to please Lord Shiva. Mahesh Navmi is one of them. This year this festival will be celebrated in June 2025.

When is Mahesh Navmi: According to the Puranas, the festival of Mahesh Navmi is celebrated on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month, it is also called Maheshwari Jayanti. Worshiping Lord Shiva is prescribed on this festival. Although this festival is celebrated by everyone, the people of the Maheshwari community celebrate this festival with special enthusiasm. These people also take out processions on this day. Know further when is Mahesh Navmi in the year 2025, its method of worship, mantra, and auspicious time etc. details…

When is Mahesh Navmi 2025?

According to the Panchang, this time the Navami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Jyeshtha month will start from 09:56 PM on June 3, Tuesday, which will last till 11:54 PM on June 4, Wednesday night. Since the sunrise of Jyeshtha Shukla Navami Tithi will be on June 4, therefore the festival of Mahesh Navmi will be celebrated on this day.

Mahesh Navmi 2025 Auspicious Time

- 07:24 AM to 09:04 AM

- 10:45 AM to 12:25 PM

- 03:45 PM to 05:25 PM

- 05:25 PM to 07:05 PM

Mahesh Navmi Puja Vidhi and Mantra

- Wake up early in the morning on June 6, take a bath etc. and after that take a vow of fasting with water, flowers, and rice in your hand and chant this mantra

Mam Shiv Prasad Prapti Kamnaya Mahesh Navmi-Nimittam Shiv Pujanam Karishye

- Follow the rules of fasting throughout the day i.e. eat one meal. Do not speak ill of anyone. Do not bring bad thoughts to mind. Keep remembering God in your mind.

- Start the puja by installing the idol or picture of Shiva-Parvati at a clean place in the house during any of the auspicious times mentioned above.

- Apply tilak to God, offer a garland of flowers. Light a lamp of pure ghee. Offer white clothes to Lord Shiva and red clothes to Goddess Parvati.

- Offer Abir, Gulal, Janeu, Supari, Paan flowers, and Bel leaves etc. one by one to God. Keep chanting the mantra Om Maheshwaraya Namah in your mind.

- Pray to Lord Shiva by chanting this mantra-

Jai Nath Kripa Sindho Jai Bhaktartibhanjan.

Jai Dustar Sansar-Sagarottaran Prabho॥

Prasid Me Mahabhag Sansaratrasya Khidyatah.

Sarvapapkshayam Kritva Raksha Mam Parameshwar॥

- Offer bhog to God as per your wish and then perform aarti. By worshiping Mahadev in this way on Mahesh Navmi, happiness, prosperity, and peace remain in the house.

Shiva Aarti Lyrics in Hindi

Jai Shiv Omkara Om Jai Shiv Omkara.

Brahma Vishnu Sada Shiv Ardhangi Dhara ॥

॥ Om Jai Shiv Omkara ॥

(Continues with the rest of the Aarti lyrics, translated into English)



Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.