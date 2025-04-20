Vaishakh Amavasya holds special significance for Vishnu devotees. On this day, devotees observe fasts and worship Vishnu to receive special blessings. Also, offer their favorite items. According to the Vedic calendar, this year's Vaishakh Amavasya fast will be observed on Sunday, April 27, 2025. One day before April 27, on April 26, the planet Venus will transit. At 12:02 AM on Saturday, Venus will enter Saturn's Uttara Bhadrapada Nakshatra, where it will remain until 12:59 PM on May 16, 2025. See which zodiac signs will have their luck shine due to the grace of wealth-giving Venus before Vaishakh Amavasya.

With the special grace of Venus, the intellect of Cancer natives will grow. In addition, there is a possibility of improvement in the personality of some people. If employed individuals go for an interview at a big company, they will find success in it. There is a chance that you will soon join a new company. With the strengthening of wealth, shopkeepers and businessmen will see an increase in new sources of income.

For Libra, if you have to give a presentation in front of your senior officers in the office, don't be afraid. You will be able to easily explain your points to your boss. Young people will get golden opportunities to progress in their careers. So take every decision thoughtfully and only after taking someone's advice. People associated with the entertainment industry will get a chance to work with a big banner. Apart from the elderly, the health of young people will also be good until April 28, 2025.

For Capricorn, from a financial perspective, the month of April will be favorable for businessmen. You will not have to face any shortage of money now. The happiness in the homes of married couples will increase with the arrival of a new member. If there is a marriageable son in the family, his marriage will be fixed. The health of the head of the household will improve. Employed people can go on a pilgrimage to a religious place with their friends.