Ketu Transit: These zodiac signs will experience fortune and growth soon

Read Full Article

In astrology, Rahu and Ketu are considered deceptive and cruel planets. Whenever there is a change in the movement of these planets, it is considered a major event in astrology. Both Rahu and Ketu move in opposite directions, changing zodiac signs after 18 months. We would like to inform you that on May 18th, Ketu will change its zodiac sign and enter Leo at 4:30 PM. The Sun's entry into this zodiac sign will bring happiness and good fortune to the lives of certain zodiac signs. Let's find out which those zodiac signs are.

Aries individuals will see positive developments in their creativity, education, and love life. During this time, you can try your hand at a creative project or update your skills. If you are a student, this transit will give you an opportunity to focus more on your studies. Along with this, your love life will no longer depend solely on emotions.

Also read: Horoscope today by Chirag Daruwalla: Check astrological prediction of April 7, 2025 for all zodiac signs

For Virgo, Ketu will affect your 12th house. During this time, you will take care of yourself, let go of old things, and move towards peace of mind. You will gain mental strength through meditation, yoga, or spiritual practice. Old expenses will be under control. New sources of income may open up.

For Libra, you can get financial benefits from your social network. An old friend or colleague may suddenly reappear in your life and bring you a great opportunity. There will be opportunities to earn money from social media or digital platforms. During this time, you may meet some people who will help you grow in life and expand your thinking.

For Sagittarius, this will increase the depth of your thinking. During this time, you can plan a trip abroad. Apart from that, you can learn a new language or skill. Your self-confidence and spiritual connection will also be strengthened. This will prove to be a golden period for those involved in research or education.

For Aquarius, during this time you will be able to understand your relationships deeply. There may be emotional distance in a married relationship, but they will gain a new perspective that will further strengthen the relationship. Even in business partnerships, it is necessary to set some distances or professional boundaries. During this transit, you will re-evaluate your relationships.

Also read: Numerology Predictions Today, April 7, 2025: What does your lucky number say about you?

Latest Videos