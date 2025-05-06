In astrology, the conjunction of two or more planets holds special significance. When two planets align in a zodiac sign, it impacts all 12 zodiac signs. Auspicious Rajyogas form due to planetary conjunctions, influencing everyone's life. Such an auspicious Rajyoga will form soon. In June, the Sun, representing the soul, self-confidence, and leadership, will conjunct with Jupiter, the guru of the gods. This conjunction creates Guru Aditya Rajyoga in Gemini. After about 12 years, this conjunction could be very beneficial for some zodiac signs. Let's see which lucky zodiac signs will benefit most from Guru-Aditya Rajyoga.

Leo

For Leos, the Guru-Aditya Rajyoga in June can be auspicious and positive. Jupiter transits your income house, significantly increasing your earnings. Career advancement is likely. You'll experience happiness in married life and enjoy quality time with family. Financial opportunities will increase. You might receive good news and new responsibilities in your job and career. Your self-confidence will grow.

Virgo

Guru-Aditya Rajyoga proves beneficial for Virgos. This Rajyoga forms in your tenth house of karma in June. Thus, it can be very good and special for your career and business. Comforts will increase. Financial opportunities will abound. You'll see continuous improvement in your financial situation. Luck will increase, leading to more profit opportunities. Long-pending tasks will start succeeding. Your financial situation will steadily improve.

Pisces

Guru-Aditya Rajyoga can be auspicious and beneficial for Pisceans. This Rajyoga forms in your house of happiness and property. Your luxuries and comforts may increase. You could gain significant profits from investments. You'll find success in government work. Wealth and prosperity will grow. You might hear good news from your children. You'll succeed in accumulating wealth.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.