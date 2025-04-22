Daily horoscope predictions by astrologer Phanikumar for all zodiac signs—Mesha, Vrishabha, Mithuna, Karka, Simha, Kanya, Tula, Vrischika, Dhanussu, Makara, Kumbha, and Meena—for Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Mesha (Aries)

Changes in family decisions. Relief from health issues. Helping others. Overcoming obstacles in tasks. Business and jobs are average.

Vrishabha (Taurus)

Favorable environment at home and outside. New endeavors. Enjoyable time with close ones. Outings with friends. Success in undertaken tasks. Profitable profession and business.

Mithuna (Gemini)

Mental stress due to debt problems. Increased spiritual thinking. Conflicts with friends and relatives. Loan efforts. Travel difficulties. Discouraging atmosphere in business and jobs.

Karka (Cancer)

Good news for job seekers. New connections during travels. Business expansion efforts will succeed. Meeting old friends brings joy. Vehicle acquisition is possible. Progress in jobs.

Simha (Leo)

Timely completion of tasks. Attending auspicious events with family. Help from close ones in important matters. Meeting expectations in profession and business. Overcoming challenges at work.

Kanya (Virgo)

Learning things through trusted sources. Opportunities for job seekers. Resolution of some problems. Invitations to spiritual events. Businesses become profitable.

Tula (Libra)

Gains in money, possessions, and vehicles. Growing support from influential people. Smartly escaping some disputes. Desired results in business. High opportunities in profession and jobs.

Vrischika (Scorpio)

Obstacles in undertaken tasks. Indications of sudden travel. Increasing annoyances in profession and jobs. Decisions in business may lead to difficulties. Discouraging financial matters.

Dhanussu (Sagittarius)

Unfavorable environment at home and outside. Minor changes in profession and jobs. Loan efforts won't be favorable. Vehicle troubles during long journeys. Need to consult a doctor regarding health.

Makara (Capricorn)

Profit in real estate matters. Slow completion of tasks. New agreements in business dealings. Worship brings auspicious results. Favorable environment in profession and business.

Kumbha (Aquarius)

Receiving needed help for important tasks. Invitations from loved ones. Good financial matters. Improved conditions in business and jobs. Satisfaction regarding children's education.

Meena (Pisces)

Discouraging business and jobs. Sudden expenses. Health isn't very good. Postponing important tasks is advisable. Unstable thoughts regarding family matters. Slow progress of tasks.