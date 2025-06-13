Giving charity is good, but doing it the wrong way can be harmful. According to Chanakya, it's crucial to know when to give and when not to. These seven points are essential to understand before making a donation.

Giving to charity always brings good results in return. Believers, those devoted to God, those of a virtuous nature, those who have compassion for the poor, and those who desire the fruits of good deeds all give to charity. But some give excessively, and some give to the unworthy, inviting danger upon themselves. As Acharya Chanakya explains, there should be discretion even in giving. Wrongful charity can make you poor. Therefore, it is very important to know when to give and when not to. Chanakya's words on this are as follows.

1) Don't Empty Your Pockets:

According to Acharya Chanakya, those of a virtuous nature who give away everything they have are always in financial trouble. Many believe that the giver becomes rich. Therefore, when giving, they do not even care whether they have anything left in their pockets. These people fall into danger.

2) Don't Donate to the Unworthy:

The unworthy are those who are not deserving. If you donate a cow to someone who cannot take care of it, will it survive? Even if you give a crore rupees to someone who cannot manage it, they will not be able to keep it. Therefore, identify the deserving and then donate.

3) Don't Donate to the Ungrateful:

The ungrateful are those who do not remember kindness. Those who take donations from you but never remember it, those who forget your kindness, those who do not wish you well, those who wish you harm - donating to such people is like poisoning your own food.

4) Excessive Charity:

According to Chanakya, history provides many examples of kings becoming poor due to excessive charity. Consider the story of Harishchandra. When such people are in dire straits, no one can help them. Therefore, Acharya Chanakya says, do not give excessively.

5) Foolish Charity:

According to Acharya Chanakya, people should donate only after considering their financial situation. Excessive charity given foolishly leads to trouble. Charity given foolishly will cause financial problems for them one day or another. Before donating, leave foolishness aside, think carefully, and then donate.

6) Charity for Show:

Those who donate just for show do not receive the merit of charity and may also face poverty. Many times, such people, unwilling to show their lack of money, donate even the little money they have and spend a lot of money on other things. In such a situation, they will have to face a crisis.

7) Religious Context:

Be mindful when donating. According to Chanakya, visiting a temple and offering donations brings God's blessings. You can donate on Monday to Shiva, Saturday to Shani, Thursday to Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Friday to Hanuman, Tuesday to Mahavishnu, Wednesday to Kalabhairava, and Sunday to Goddess temples.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.