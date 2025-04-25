On the auspicious day of Vaishakh Amavasya, Venus, Mercury, and the Moon will change their zodiac signs, resulting in special benefits for people of certain zodiac signs.

Amavasya, falling on April 27th, holds special significance for Hindus, as Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped on this day. Additionally, offering prayers to seek the blessings of ancestors is also considered auspicious. This year, Vaishakh Amavasya will be observed on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Astrologically, the date of Vaishakh Amavasya is very special because the zodiac and constellation of three influential planets are changing on this day. Let's find out at what time Venus, Mercury, and the Moon will transit on Vaishakh Amavasya and which zodiac signs will be positively affected.

When will the planetary movements change?

According to the Vedic calendar calculations, the Moon will move into Aries on April 27, 2025, at 3:38 AM. After the Moon's transit, Mercury's movement will also change. Mercury will move to Revati Nakshatra at 3:42 PM on Sunday. Before the end of the day, at 7:19 PM, the Sun God will enter Bharani Nakshatra.

The day of Vaishakh Amavasya will be very special for Cancerians. Employed individuals may get the opportunity to travel abroad on behalf of their office. Young people's efforts to advance in their careers will be successful. You will soon achieve a higher position. Businessmen will suddenly receive money.

With the special grace of Lord Vishnu, Libras may find their true love. Those who are working will get a promotion. The financial condition of businessmen will be strong. Due to the strong position of the planets in the horoscope, happiness will increase in the family. The social prestige of those associated with the political field will increase.

Sagittarians will meet influential people. Making new connections will give you the opportunity to progress in your career. Employed people will get a chance to work with a big company. The financial condition of the business class will strengthen. There will be prosperity in family life. Married couples will experience sweetness in their relationships. If your health has been bad for a while, today your health will improve.

