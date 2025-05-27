On May 28th, the Moon, the indicator of the mind, will transit into Gemini, where Jupiter—the significator of knowledge, wisdom, religion, luck, and children—is already present. This conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter in Gemini will create Gajakesari Rajyoga, a powerful and auspicious combination that hasn’t occurred in nearly 12 years. Its effects will last until May 30th.



Gemini: You can derive special benefits from Gajakesari Rajyoga. Financial conditions will be strong. There are strong chances of foreign travel. Long-standing problems will come to an end. Your inclination towards spirituality will increase, and you may take an interest in religious matters. Happiness may knock on your door. People preparing for exams may achieve success. You can earn significant profits in the business field.

Leo: Gajakesari Rajyoga will prove to be a boon. There may be an increase in wealth and a bumper rise in income. You will achieve immense success in the business field. You may receive good news from your children. Unmarried individuals may receive promising marriage proposals. There will be many benefits in the field of education. Good relations can be established with siblings. You may also find relief from physical ailments.

Aquarius: The formation of Gajakesari Rajyoga at the end of May will be beneficial. You will receive full support from luck. Incomplete and pending tasks will be completed. Issues related to home and family will be resolved. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals. You may find new opportunities in the fields of education and career. Happiness may come your way. There can be significant profits from ancestral businesses. A huge increase in income is possible. A job change may also bring benefits.

Sagittarius: Gajakesari Rajyoga will prove to be lucky. Long-stalled projects can start moving again. Problems with your spouse may be resolved. You can earn substantial profits in business. Disputes related to land may come to an end. There is a strong possibility of earning money through travel. Income may increase. Your inclination towards spirituality will be quite high.

Virgo: Gajakesari Rajyoga can prove to be very beneficial for Virgo natives. This will be a favorable time for those who are employed. New job opportunities may arise. Pending work will gain momentum. Married life will be harmonious. Material comforts may increase. You may get a chance to travel abroad. Unmarried individuals may receive marriage proposals. The dream of buying a house or vehicle may come true during this period. New sources of income will open up.