Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yulia Navalnaya urges protests against Putin, encourages voting opposition on election day

    In a bold call to action, Yulia Navalnaya, widow of the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, has rallied Russians to join nationwide protests on election day, March 17. Urging citizens to cast their votes against President Vladimir Putin or spoil their ballots, Navalnaya emerges as a prominent voice in challenging the status quo.

    Yulia Navalnaya urges protests against Putin, encourages voting opposition on election day avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 6, 2024, 4:03 PM IST

    Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya has hit out at Vladimir Putin once again in her latest address to the people of Russia. The widow of Navalny has demanded strict action and accountability for the deeds conducted by the Russian President. Navalnaya levied murder accusations against Putin after the death of her husband.

    Yulia Navalnaya called for action against the Russian President through an election day protest. She urged Russians to come out in large numbers on the election day which is March 17 and hold massive protests across the country. Yulia Navalnaya also asked the people of Russia to not vote for Vladimir Putin.

    She said, “We need to use election day to show that we exist and there are many of us. We are real, living people, and we are against Putin. You need to come to the voting station on the same day and at the same time - March 17 at noon.

    What to do next? The choice is yours. You can vote for any candidate except Putin. You can ruin the ballot, you can write 'Navalny' in big letters on it. And even if you don’t see the point in voting at all, you can just come and stand at the polling station, and then turn around and go home.”

    Yulia Navalnaya made the statements after witnessing a massive crowd in Russia’s Moscow for the funeral of Alexei Navalny last week. People came out in hundreds to bid adieu to Navalny risking action from the Kremlin. The Russian government had already given warning to people assembling in Moscow.

    Many political experts in the West believe that Yulia Navalnaya could take over the reigns of Alexei Navalny and work towards the causes Navalny fought for. This includes mobilizing people for the establishment of democracy in Russia and simultaneously ending the authoritarian regime of Vladimir Putin.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2024, 4:03 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pakistan SC says former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto 'not given fair trial' in 1979 death sentence snt

    Pakistan's SC says former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto 'not given fair trial' in 1979 death sentence

    Taiwan apologises to India after minister's controversial remarks on hiring workers from northeast India

    Taiwan apologises to India after minister's controversial remarks on hiring workers from northeast India

    Maldives sharpens anti-India rhetoric day after military deal with China

    Maldives sharpens anti-India rhetoric day after military deal with China

    7 tourists from Punjab, Haryana claim Russian agent tricked them into joining Ukraine war (WATCH) AJR

    7 tourists from Punjab, Haryana claim Russian agent tricked them into joining Ukraine war (WATCH)

    WHO latest HIV Drug Resistance report sparks a major concern

    WHO's latest HIV Drug Resistance report sparks a major concern

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan SC says former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto 'not given fair trial' in 1979 death sentence snt

    Pakistan's SC says former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto 'not given fair trial' in 1979 death sentence

    Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' to release on OTT and not theatres RKK

    'Heeramandi' to release on OTT and not theatres

    Money Plant to Peace Lily-7 plants to attract peace at home RBA EAI

    Money Plant to Peace Lily-7 plants to attract peace at home

    Apple update: 5 BIG changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.4 update gcw

    Apple update: 5 BIG changes coming to your iPhone with iOS 17.4 update

    entertainment Rajinikanth's potential cameo in Sourav Ganguly biopic sparks excitement among fans osf

    Rajinikanth's potential cameo in Sourav Ganguly biopic sparks excitement among fans

    Recent Videos

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon