Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Yikes! Internet squirms over Pizza Hut's new snake meat offering in Hong Kong

    Pizza Hut introduces an unconventional pizza in collaboration with a century-old Hong Kong restaurant, combining snake stew elements in a 9-inch pie, reflecting a unique culinary approach.

    Yikes Snake meat on pizza in Hong Kong leaves internet disgusted; would you try it snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 1:55 PM IST

    Consumers are familiar with a wide array of pizza flavours crafted from diverse ingredients. However, Pizza Hut has recently introduced a particularly distinctive pizza flavour in Hong Kong that defies conventional expectations. According to several reports, the American food chain has collaborated with a century-old restaurant in Hong Kong to put a modern twist on a traditional dish—snake on a pizza. This unique offering merges shredded snake meat, black mushrooms, and Chinese dried ham, all essential elements of an authentic snake stew. The innovation is part of the marketing strategy of the Hong Kong franchise to create a buzz online.

    Snake stew is a delectable soup highly favored by people in Hong Kong and southern China, particularly during cold weather. Various kinds of snake stew exist, typically comprising snake meat and Chinese herbs. Some variants also include additional meats like chicken or pork.

    In Hong Kong, people believe that snake soup is best enjoyed in cold weather, attributing qualities of benefiting the skin and providing warmth. Other regions in Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam and Thailand, also include snake meat in their diets. In these areas, snakes are often raised on farms specifically for consumption.

    Pizza Hut has reportedly partnered with Ser Wong Fun, a historic snake restaurant in Central Hong Kong, which dates back to 1895, to devise this latest recipe. The 9-inch pizza, offering abalone sauce in place of the conventional tomato base, will be available for purchase until November 22.

    The introduction of snake-meat pizza has left internet users disgusted. "No, Thank you," said one user on X, while another added, "Snake pizza... and still is less controversial than pineapple!"

    Another netizen stated, "Yikes! Not trying snake pizza!"

    A third noted, "The snake is probably less gross than it being Pizza Hut."

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 1:58 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    To keep China at bay, US commits half a billion dollars to Adani-led consortium for Colombo Port Infrastructure

    To keep China at bay, US commits half a billion dollars to Adani-led consortium for Colombo Port terminal

    Israel Hamas War Al Shifa Hospital situation 'catastrophic', Palestinians say 'we die a hundred times daily'

    Situation in Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital 'catastrophic', Palestinians say 'we die a hundred times daily' (WATCH)

    Hamas top 3 leaders are worth staggering $11 billion; raises questions over lavish lifestyle as Gaza suffers snt

    Hamas' top 3 leaders are worth staggering $11 billion; raises questions over lavish lifestyle as Gaza suffers

    Youre just a scum Nikki Haley slams Vivek Ramaswamy after he brings up her daughter in GOP debate watch gcw

    'You're just a scum': Nikki Haley slams Vivek Ramaswamy after he brings up her daughter in GOP debate

    UK PM Rishi Sunak wife Akshata Murty light diyas as they host special diwali event see photos gcw

    UK PM Rishi Sunak, wife Akshata Murty light diyas as they host special Diwali event | SEE PHOTOS

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch SHG

    Bigg Boss 17: Katrina Kaif to make appearance on Salman Khan's show for 'Tiger 3' promotion - Watch

    Diwali 2023 Easy step by step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home gcw eai

    Diwali 2023: Easy step-by-step recipe to make delicious Kaju Katli at home

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date RKK

    'The Village': Prime Video's Tamil horror series to release on THIS date

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak anr

    Malayalam serial actress Haritha G Nair weds 'Drishyam 2' editor Vinayak

    Entertainment Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence osf

    Shubman Gill's rumoured girlfriend Sara Tendulkar give sneak peak of her Goan food indulgence

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon