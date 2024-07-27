Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    World's first stamp depicting Ayodhya's Ram Lalla unveiled during Jaishankar's Laos visit; see pictures

    India and Laos released a joint commemorative postage stamp set, featuring Lord Ram and Lord Buddha, to highlight their deep cultural ties. The stamp set was unveiled during Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Laos.

    World's first stamp depicting Ayodhya's Ram Lalla unveiled during Jaishankar's Laos visit; see pictures anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 27, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

    In a significant move to highlight the deep cultural ties between India and Laos, a special commemorative postage stamp set was unveiled during Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Laos. The stamp set, which marks a historic first, features Lord Ram of Ayodhya and Lord Buddha of Luang Prabang, underscoring the shared heritage of the Ramayana and Buddhism between the two nations.

    The stamp set includes two distinct stamps: one depicting Lord Buddha from Laos' ancient capital, Luang Prabang, and the other showcasing Lord Ram from Ayodhya, India. This release is the world's first stamp to feature Ram Lalla, symbolizing a unique cultural connection.

    Jaishankar, who is in Laos for ASEAN mechanism meetings, announced the launch of the stamp set alongside Saleumxay Kommasith, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos. During his visit, Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for Laos' hospitality and participated in the signing of MoUs for 10 Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) under the Mekong Ganga Cooperation. Additionally, cooperation in digital solutions was discussed.

    Buddhism has long served as a bridge between India and Laos, and the Lao version of the Ramayana, known as Ramakein or the Story of Phra Lak Phra Ram, is a revered tradition in Laos, often performed during significant cultural events. The theme of the newly released stamp set, 'Celebrating Shared Cultural Heritage of Lao PDR and India', reflects this enduring cultural bond.

    Last Updated Jul 27, 2024, 4:11 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    First day of new job at SNCF Fake CrowdStrike employee now takes credit for French rail network collapse snt

    'First day of new job at SNCF': 'Fake' CrowdStrike employee now takes credit for French rail network collapse

    Sunita Williams, NASA astronauts join Paris Olympics 2024 celebration with unique kickoff from space (WATCH) snt

    Sunita Williams, NASA astronauts join Paris Olympics 2024 celebration with unique kickoff from space (WATCH)

    Viral video: Bangladeshi YouTuber demonstrates how to illegally enter India without passport & visa (WATCH) snt

    Bangladeshi YouTuber 'demonstrates' how to illegally enter India through border, sparks concerns (WATCH)

    PM Modi may fly to Ukraine in August, first visit since war with Russia broke out report anr

    PM Modi may fly to Ukraine in August, first visit since war with Russia broke out; Report

    'Will work hard to earn...' Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections anr

    'Will work hard to earn...' Kamala Harris officially declares her candidature for US presidential elections

    Recent Stories

    Anantnag accident: 5 children among several dead after car plunges into gorge AJR

    Anantnag accident: 5 children among 8 dead after car plunges into gorge (WATCH)

    NITI Aayog: Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses, PIB debunks CM Mamata Banerjee's 'mic off' allegation AJR

    NITI Aayog: Nirmala Sitharaman dismisses, PIB debunks CM Mamata Banerjee's 'mic off' allegation

    China wins 1st gold medal of Paris Olympics 2024, bag top spot in 10m air rifle mixed team shooting anr

    BREAKING: China wins 1st gold medal of Paris Olympics 2024, bag top spot in 10m air rifle mixed team shooting

    Did Malaika Arora avoid Arjun Kapoor? Actress walks past him, he still protects her from crowd (WATCH VIDEO) RKK

    Did Malaika Arora avoid Arjun Kapoor? Actress walks past him, he still protects her from crowd (WATCH VIDEO)

    India's pioneering first vertical lift sea bridge to be opened soon for public at Pamban near Rameswaram (WATCH) anr

    India's first vertical lift sea bridge to be opened soon for public at Pamban near Rameswaram (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon