World's first stamp depicting Ayodhya's Ram Lalla unveiled during Jaishankar's Laos visit; see pictures

In a significant move to highlight the deep cultural ties between India and Laos, a special commemorative postage stamp set was unveiled during Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's visit to Laos. The stamp set, which marks a historic first, features Lord Ram of Ayodhya and Lord Buddha of Luang Prabang, underscoring the shared heritage of the Ramayana and Buddhism between the two nations.

The stamp set includes two distinct stamps: one depicting Lord Buddha from Laos' ancient capital, Luang Prabang, and the other showcasing Lord Ram from Ayodhya, India. This release is the world's first stamp to feature Ram Lalla, symbolizing a unique cultural connection.

Jaishankar, who is in Laos for ASEAN mechanism meetings, announced the launch of the stamp set alongside Saleumxay Kommasith, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Laos. During his visit, Jaishankar also expressed appreciation for Laos' hospitality and participated in the signing of MoUs for 10 Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) under the Mekong Ganga Cooperation. Additionally, cooperation in digital solutions was discussed.

Buddhism has long served as a bridge between India and Laos, and the Lao version of the Ramayana, known as Ramakein or the Story of Phra Lak Phra Ram, is a revered tradition in Laos, often performed during significant cultural events. The theme of the newly released stamp set, 'Celebrating Shared Cultural Heritage of Lao PDR and India', reflects this enduring cultural bond.

