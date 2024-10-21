Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Woman in China puts kids out of 23rd floor window to frustrate husband; SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH)

    A shocking video from China shows a mother dangling her children from the 23rd floor during a marital dispute. The incident has sparked outrage and concern.

    Woman in China puts kids out of 23rd floor window to frustrate husband; SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH) AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 1:29 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    Marital disputes are common in every household. Sometimes, partners become excessively violent. Young children need the love of both parents, which is why couples often stay together despite conflicts. But can a mother's anger become so overwhelming that she attempts to take her children's lives? While not in India, such an incident has taken place in neighboring China. A shocking incident has come to light in Henan province (China. Henan province). Here, amidst a dispute between husband and wife, a mother dangled her children from the 23rd floor. The video of this incident is now rapidly going viral.

    Children dangled from window, threatened with death

    The South China Morning Post reports that this shocking incident took place in Luoyang, Henan province, China. People saw two children hanging precariously from the AC unit on an apartment window, their cries echoing. Some neighbors filmed the incident. The video shows the children's mother at the adjacent window, arguing with her husband. When the man tries to pull the children back inside, the woman threatens to throw them down.

    'Avoid Air India flights from November 1-19': Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun warns passengers

    Netizens have commented extensively on the video, demanding strict action against the mother. One user wrote, 'Is this a mother or a monster?' Another netizen said, 'I can't believe a mother could do this.'

    'Trudeau destroyed Canada-India ties, Khalistani terrorists are their deep assets': Envoy Sanjay Verma (WATCH)

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Violates UN resolutions Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats to its nuclear sites snt

    'Violates UN resolutions': Iran complains to UN nuclear watchdog about Israeli threats to its nuclear sites

    HISTORICAL! 1947 Indian currency note used in Pakistan goes viral dmn

    HISTORICAL! 1947 Indian currency note used in Pakistan goes viral

    You are not our King f**k the colony': Angry Australian senator Lidia Thorpe blasts King Charles III WATCH snt

    'You are not our King, f**k the colony': Angry Australian senator Lidia Thorpe blasts King Charles III (WATCH)

    Trudeau destroyed Canada-India ties, Khalistani terrorists are their deep assets Envoy Sanjay Verma (WATCH) snt

    'Trudeau destroyed Canada-India ties, Khalistani terrorists are their deep assets': Envoy Sanjay Verma (WATCH)

    Donald Trump serves at McDonald's: Viral video shows lighthearted exchange with Indian customer [watch] anr

    Donald Trump serves at McDonald's: Viral video shows lighthearted exchange with Indian customer [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    India and China reach agreement on border patrolling along LAC, announces Govt (WATCH) snt

    India and China reach agreement on border patrolling along LAC, announces Govt (WATCH)

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms dmn

    Weather: Cyclone expected to develop in Bay of Bengal, Kerala braces for rainfall with thunderstorms

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon