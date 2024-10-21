Woman in China puts kids out of 23rd floor window to frustrate husband; SHOCKING video goes viral (WATCH)

Marital disputes are common in every household. Sometimes, partners become excessively violent. Young children need the love of both parents, which is why couples often stay together despite conflicts. But can a mother's anger become so overwhelming that she attempts to take her children's lives? While not in India, such an incident has taken place in neighboring China. A shocking incident has come to light in Henan province (China. Henan province). Here, amidst a dispute between husband and wife, a mother dangled her children from the 23rd floor. The video of this incident is now rapidly going viral.

Children dangled from window, threatened with death

The South China Morning Post reports that this shocking incident took place in Luoyang, Henan province, China. People saw two children hanging precariously from the AC unit on an apartment window, their cries echoing. Some neighbors filmed the incident. The video shows the children's mother at the adjacent window, arguing with her husband. When the man tries to pull the children back inside, the woman threatens to throw them down.

Netizens have commented extensively on the video, demanding strict action against the mother. One user wrote, 'Is this a mother or a monster?' Another netizen said, 'I can't believe a mother could do this.'

