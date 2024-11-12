Will you die in real life if you dream about death? Study finds how nightmares affect health, even prove fatal

Speaking with MailOnline, scientists reveal that while terrifying dreams don’t directly lead to a bloody end, they could lead to serious health complications even death in some cases.

Is there any truth to the idea that dying in a dream means you die in real life? Speaking with MailOnline, scientists reveal that while terrifying dreams don’t directly lead to a bloody end, they could lead to serious health complications even death in some cases.

On November 9, 1984 director Wes Craven unleashed a terror that would haunt the dreams - and nightmares - of horror fans for the next 40 years.

In 'A Nightmare on Elm Street', a generation of filmgoers were introduced to Freddy Krueger, a terrifying serial killer who hunted teenagers through their dreams.

"Nightmares usually occur under emotional stress," explains Professor Tiina Paunio from the University of Helsinki. She finds "acute life stress" and lifestyle factors like alcohol are well-known risk factors. For some, the sheer intensity of a nightmare can jolt the heart into overdrive, potentially triggering a fatal rhythm, particularly among individuals with existing heart conditions.

Also read: Unbelievable! In world's first, scientists claim two people communicated during lucid dreams (WATCH)

During a nightmare, the body’s “fight or flight” response can go into overdrive. The brain releases a flood of noradrenaline in the amygdala, the brain’s fear center. In cases of extreme fear, this response becomes toxic, sending the heart into a dangerous state. Professor Paunio warns, "In vulnerable individuals, for example, those with heart disease, nightmares can indirectly contribute to death, although this is rare."

For those who experience nightmares frequently, their health risks can compound, often leading to poor sleep quality. "Nightmares can become a cycle of stress," says Professor Mark Blagrove of Swansea University.

“People wake up afraid to sleep again, which leads to sleep deprivation.” He emphasizes that, for the 2-6% of the population who suffer persistent nightmares, these lost hours accumulate, raising risks of heart issues, obesity, and diabetes.

For many, the lingering dread doesn’t end with waking. High levels of "nightmare distress" make some fearful to sleep, compounding their stress. This cycle of sleepless nights and worry has severe repercussions: nightmares have been linked to elevated risks of depression, anxiety, and even suicide.

Research suggests that frequent nightmares can elevate the risk of a heart attack, with some studies noting that those who suffer severe nightmares are more likely to experience high blood pressure and heart complications.

A nightmare is just a particularly distressing dream in which we experience a high level of negative emotion such as fear, disgust, or disappointment.

Also read: Falling, naked in public, cheating on partner & more: Study reveals 54 most common dreams; what do they mean?

Latest Videos