    'Will turn your hiding places into rubble...' Benjamin Netanyahu warns Hamas

    Following the killing of at least 300 people in Israel, PM Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning for Hamas, the Palestinian militant group. Netanyahu on Sunday said that their places of hiding in Gaza city would be "turned into rubble".

    First Published Oct 8, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Palestinian Hamas militants on Sunday, saying that their hiding locations in Gaza City will be "turned into rubble". He also urged Gaza residents to evacuate and warned them that Israeli soldiers were conducting a "forceful" operation throughout the region.

    "All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in, that wicked city, we will turn them into rubble. I say to the residents of Gaza: Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere," he said in a tweet.

    ""Hamas wants to murder us all. This is an enemy that murders mothers and children in their homes, in their beds. An enemy that abducts elderly, children, teenage girls," news agency Reuters quoted him as saying.

    In a video statement, he further said, "Hamas has attacked the State of Israel and its residents in a terrible surprise. I initially gave the order to purge the settlements of the infiltrating terrorists and then gave the order to mobilise reserves on a wide scale."

    Netanyahu's warning came a day after he declared a "state of war" in Israel. At least 300 people have been killed and over 1,600 have been injured in Israel due to the surprise attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip. According to Israeli media, missile sirens are still blaring in several Southern Israel locations. The warnings were heard in places like Sderot, Kibbutz Nir Am, Yad Mordechai, and Netiv Ha'asara, which are all close to the Gaza Strip.

    Additionally, the Israeli Defence Force's Operation Iron Swords, which was carried out in response to the Hamas attack, resulted in the deaths of over 230 people in Gaza and the West Bank.

