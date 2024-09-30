'Will turn Israelis mad': Hezbollah deputy general-secretary Naim Qassem vows to continue fight (WATCH)

Two days after Israeli forces killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the Iran-backed militant group's deputy secretary-general, Naim Qassem, on Monday issued a defiant statement, pledging that they will continue its fight against Israel despite the recent intensification airstrikes in areas of Lebanon. In his address, Qassem condemned what he described as "massacres" committed by Israeli forces with the full backing of the United States, and declared that the organization’s resilience and commitment to "martyrdom" would lead to ultimate victory.

Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Israel used 900kg US-made bomb to eliminate Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah, says Senator Kelly

Qassem accused Israel of deliberately targeting Lebanese civilians, claiming that the Israeli military was committing widespread atrocities. "Israel is committing crimes and massacres in every part of Lebanon. Israel has chosen particular villages and towns and houses, and every house has the traces of the Israeli aggression. Israel attacks the civilians, the medics. Israel attacks everyone who walks in the streets and, everyone who stays in the houses. They are not fighters. The Israeli forces are killing, committing massacres and crimes against the civilians," he said.

He also criticized the United States, alleging that Washington was fully complicit in the Israeli operations. "The US administration is supporting Israel by all means, and America is a partner with Israel in everything, through the unlimited military support, all types and kinds of support, culturally, politically, economically. And if Israel thinks that determination to be brutal and to continue aggressions, then Israel is deluded. The pains are there, the sacrifices are there. But everyone must know that we love martyrdom," he stated.

Hezbollah’s deputy leader reiterated the group’s longstanding commitment to resistance, even in the face of heavy losses. "We have sacrificed a lot since the pager operations and the martyrdom of the leaders and the martyrdom of the leader. If this happens anywhere else, these organisations will collapse, but we did not. We are going on despite the pains and the sacrifices. We are going on because we have the hope and we trust Allah almighty to be victorious. We are the people of jihad," Qassem proclaimed.

He also boasted of Hezbollah’s military capabilities, claiming that the group’s reach extends deep into Israeli territory. He cited a recent missile strike on Haifa that allegedly forced many Israelis to flee their homes as an example of Hezbollah’s operational strength.

Qassem addressed the recent loss of several senior Hezbollah commanders, including the high-profile assassination of Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. Despite these setbacks, he assured Hezbollah’s supporters that the organization’s leadership structure was resilient and that replacements for the fallen commanders would be named soon.

"We are all there in the field, despite the loss of some leaders and Hassan Nasrallah the main target, and despite the aggressive attacks against all the civilians in Lebanon, despite the sacrifices and the actions that are aimed to create chaos in our front. We will stay there," he said.

The Hezbollah deputy leader also discussed what he sees as Israel’s dual strategy of targeting both Hezbollah’s military leadership and Lebanese civilians in an attempt to fracture support for the group. "To our families and our beloved ones, I know the sacrifice is great. And the enemy works on two tracks. One to attack the military capabilities and the leaders of the resistance. The other track to hit the towns, villages and civilians, to create a rift between the resistance and the people," Qassem said.

Despite these tactics, he maintained that Hezbollah remains strong and will continue to resist Israeli aggression. "We are using the minimum effort from our side," he claimed, adding that Hezbollah’s military capabilities remained largely intact. "We will turn the Israelis mad because they will never be able to reach and hurt our full military strength."

Also read: Explained: How Iranian spy tip-off helped Israel kill Hezbollah chief Nasrallah in Beirut stronghold

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) have recently intensified their strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, killing at least seven senior commanders in the span of a week. The most high-profile of these was Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike on Beirut. The airstrike reportedly utilized US-supplied Mark 84 "bunker-buster" bombs, according to US Senator Mark Kelly, chair of the Senate Armed Services Airland Subcommittee. Kelly confirmed that the bombs were part of a broader set of guided munitions, including Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), supplied by the US to Israel.

Alongside Nasrallah, several other senior Hezbollah commanders were also killed, including Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, and Ali Karaki, a senior commander in the group. Additional commanders confirmed dead in the recent Israeli strikes were Ibrahim Akil, Ahmad Wehbe, Mohammad Surour, and Ibrahim Qabaisi.

The intensification of Israeli airstrikes has not only targeted Hezbollah leadership but has also caused widespread civilian casualties in Lebanon. On Sunday, Israeli strikes reportedly killed over 100 people, according to Lebanon’s health ministry. A total of 105 people were killed and 359 others wounded in the latest round of bombardments.

As the conflict escalates, Hezbollah’s leadership continues to call for patience among its supporters, pledging that their resistance will persist. "We need time, but the tools and equipment are there," Qassem assured his followers. "We will be steadfast. We will continue the Islamic resistance. We will continue facing the Israeli enemy in support of Palestine and Gaza and in defence of our Lebanese people," he said.

“We need to be patient. We need some time. But the tools and equipment are there. Allah almight asked us to prepare the tools and the equipment and inshallah, this is happening, and this will happen, and peace be upon you all," he concluded.

Latest Videos