    WHO issues warning after bird flu detected in raw cow milk in ‘very high concentrations’

    The bird flu has also spread to people, cats, foxes, mink, bats, and penguins, among other species. Earlier this month, cows also recently become members of the same club. The latest outbreaks have so far resulted in the detection of transmission from bird to cow, cow to cow, and cow to bird.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that bird flu was discovered in raw milk in the United States and that it was found in "very high concentrations" in milk. In 1996, the H5N1 virus first surfaced. However, since 2020, there have been an increasing number of bird outbreaks, which has resulted in the mortality of millions of wild birds and livestock worldwide. Pasteurized milk, often seen in supermarkets, is treated to eradicate dangerous germs, so rendering it comparatively less hazardous for consumption.

    In addition to humans, cats, bats, foxes, mink, and penguins, numerous species have also contracted the H5N1 virus. Earlier this month, cows also recently become members of the same club. The UN said that eight states—Texas, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, Idaho, Ohio, North Carolina, and South Dakota—are investigating H5N1 infections in dairy cows and subsequent confirmed cases.

    Earlier this month, US officials said that a worker at a Texas dairy farm had been exposed to bird flu and had tested positive for the virus. In addition, the patient was recuperating from bird flu following exposure to cattle. 

    Additionally, it's claimed that the Texas case was the first time avian influenza was transmitted to a human by a cow.

    The latest outbreaks have so far resulted in the detection of transmission from bird to cow, cow to cow, and cow to bird. This indicates that there are more ways for the virus to spread than previously thought. A greater number of US states are now reporting numerous cow herds afflicted, according to researchers. This demonstrates a new stage in the spread of viruses to animals. High viral quantities have been found in raw milk from affected cows, according to research. Experts are still figuring out how the virus endures in milk, though.

    According to the Texas Health Department, since dairies are obligated to discard milk from ill cows, infections in cattle have little effect on the commercial milk supply. Pasteurization contributes to the safety of these foods. 462 individuals have died and 887 people have contracted bird flu in the last 20 years. It is recommended to stay away from wild birds like pigeons, seagulls, and swans in order to prevent contracting the illness.

