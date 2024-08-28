Who is Wade Wilson? 'Deadpool killer' sentenced to death for murders of 2 Florida women

Wade Wilson, dubbed the Deadpool Killer, has been sentenced to death for the brutal murders of two Florida women. The 30-year-old from Fort Myers showed no emotion as he received his sentence. The case highlighted his heinous crimes and the twisted nature of his acts

Wade Wilson, infamously known as the Deadpool Killer, was sentenced to death on Tuesday, August 27, for the brutal murders of two women in Florida. The 30-year-old from Fort Myers remained impassive as Lee Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson handed down the sentence.

Judge Thompson described the murders as "heinous, atrocious, and cruel," noting that the second murder was especially "cold, calculated, and premeditated." The case's grim details revealed that Wilson had met Ruiz while she was asking for directions in Cape Coral. He invited her into his vehicle, then strangled her and discarded her body. He later returned to run over her multiple times, causing her remains to be described as resembling "spaghetti."

Assistant State Attorney Andreas Gardiner emphasized that the case exemplified senseless killing, pointing out that strangulation epitomizes the violent act of life slipping away.

During his five-year imprisonment, Wilson attracted attention through thousands of explicit photographs and love letters, a phenomenon seen with other notorious criminals such as Ted Bundy and Jeffrey Dahmer.

Despite this, Wilson's attorneys argued that his behavior stemmed from brain damage caused by drug addiction and issues related to his adoption, as his biological parents had abandoned him. His adoptive parents appealed for clemency, asking the court to recognize the humanity still present within Wilson.

Wilson also faced charges of grand theft, burglary of a dwelling, battery, and petty theft. Melton's cousin, Samantha Kelly, expressed that the period between the murders and the sentencing felt like a prolonged agony. Ruiz's father, Felix Ruiz, conveyed his wish to attend Wilson's execution, expressing his regret for not having the chance to say goodbye to his daughter.

