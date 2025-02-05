Who is Rahim Al-Hussaini, the new Aga Khan and spiritual leader of Ismaili Muslims?

Rahim Al-Hussaini has been named the new Aga Khan, succeeding his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, as the spiritual leader of the world’s millions of Ismaili Muslims.

Rahim Al-Hussaini has been named the new Aga Khan, succeeding his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini, as the spiritual leader of the world’s millions of Ismaili Muslims. The announcement came on Wednesday, following the passing of the 49th Aga Khan on Tuesday in Portugal. Rahim, who has now assumed the title of Aga Khan V, is the 50th hereditary imam of the Shiite Ismaili Muslims.

Born on October 12, 1971, Prince Rahim is the eldest son of the late Aga Khan IV and his first wife, Princess Salimah. Educated at Phillips Academy Andover and later at Brown University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Comparative Literature in 1995, Rahim has long been involved in the work of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN). He has served on the boards of many AKDN agencies and has played an active role in supporting initiatives aimed at improving the quality of life for Ismailis and vulnerable communities around the world.

In addition to his academic background, Rahim has a strong focus on environmental issues and poverty alleviation. As Chairman of AKDN’s Environment and Climate Committee, he has been dedicated to addressing the urgent challenges of climate change and advocating for sustainable practices. He has also emphasized the importance of improving livelihoods through education, training, and enterprise, particularly in regions facing extreme poverty.

Rahim has been a key figure in fostering relationships with government leaders, international organizations, and civil society to advance the Ismaili Imamat’s mission and support the AKDN’s development efforts. His work has particularly focused on improving the lives of marginalized and vulnerable communities, both within the Ismaili community and beyond.

The transition of leadership follows the late Aga Khan’s wishes, as he designated his son as his successor in his will. Rahim’s ascension to the position marks the continuation of a lineage that spans more than 1,300 years, with the Aga Khan being regarded as a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad by his followers. As the new Aga Khan, Rahim inherits not only a religious title but also a global philanthropic legacy.

Under his father’s leadership, the Aga Khan Development Network grew into one of the world’s most influential development organizations, with a focus on education, healthcare, housing, and rural economic development across more than 30 countries. The AKDN operates with an annual budget of approximately $1 billion, with Ismaili Muslims contributing up to 12.5% of their income to support its initiatives.

The Aga Khan is treated akin to a head of state by his followers, and the late Aga Khan IV, in particular, was admired for his diplomatic efforts to build bridges between Muslim societies and the West. His legacy as a defender of Islamic culture, values, and social development has left an indelible mark on both the Ismaili community and the broader global landscape.

Rahim’s leadership as the 50th Aga Khan comes at a time of significant challenge and opportunity, as the Ismaili community and the AKDN continue to navigate the evolving needs of a rapidly changing world. His commitment to environmental sustainability, education, and social welfare will shape the future of the community, while his ongoing efforts to support those in need ensure that the values of the Aga Khan remain central to his work.

Prince Rahim is also a family man, with two sons from his former wife, Princess Salwa: Prince Irfan (born 2015) and Prince Sinan (born 2017). His family, along with the broader Ismaili community, will likely play a key role in his leadership as he follows in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

