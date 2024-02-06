Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Who is Nayib Bukele? touted as ‘World's coolest dictator’ sweeping El Salvador politics and ending violence

    Nayib Bukele, known as the 'Coolest Dictator,' has won big in El Salvador's general elections, shaking up the political scene. His unique style and strong charisma have won hearts, solidifying his power. The nation watches closely as Bukele's unconventional leadership takes center stage, raising questions about El Salvador's future path.

    Who is Nayib Bukele? touted as 'World's coolest dictator' sweeping El Salvador politics and ending violence avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

    Nayib Bukele was declared as the winner of the general elections in El Salvador on Monday. The incumbent leader swept the legislature with an approval rating of 80 percent which makes him one of the most popular leaders around the world. Thousands gathered around the central square of San Salvador to celebrate as soon as the re-election news was out.

    The El Salvador President during election campaigns described the polls as a vote to his 5 years in office. The 42-year-old is also touted as the ‘World's coolest dictator’, Nayib Bukele during his election campaign also endorsed the tag. Nayib Bukele has portrayed himself in a youthful image. He is more connected to the youth and uses platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok making him ‘cool’. Apart from these he also wears baseball caps, leather jackets, and sunglasses.

    The San Salvador-based leader earned the tag of dictator for various reasons including a brutal crackdown on gang violence. Nayib Bukele began taking center stage in El Salvador politics after promising to fight against crime, corruption, and inequality. Nayib Bukele has deployed the military to target more than 75,000 gang members involved in spreading violence in the country.

    The opposition parties accuse the President of undermining the democratic aspects of government. Nayib Bukele called out independent journalists, and civil society groups and termed them liars and defenders of criminality. He also facilitated action against public officials and opposition leaders over corruption.

    Nayib Bukele is also said to have allegedly threatened and harassed journalists, activists, and diplomats who showed resentment against him. The 42-year-old also made changes in the judicial system by replacing judges unanimously. The United Nations, United States, and Europe with various other democratic institutions have warned the El Salvador President to respect the rule of law. The leader in turn hit out at foreign governments calling them hypocrites and trying to interfere.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 3:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    No more cannabis in Bangkok? Thai government says it will ban recreational use of marijuana soon snt

    No more cannabis in Bangkok? Thai government says it will ban recreational use of marijuana soon

    Shocking Fossil of rare flying reptile from middle Jurassic era found on Scottish island snt

    Shocking! Fossil of rare flying reptile from middle Jurassic era found on Scottish island

    King Charles diagnosed with Cancer A look at messages of support from world leaders gcw

    King Charles diagnosed with Cancer; A look at messages of support from world leaders

    Explained Implications of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis for William, Harry and the Royal family snt

    Explained: Implications of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis for William, Harry and the Royal family

    King Charles diagnosed with cancer; undergoing treatment: Buckingham Palace

    King Charles diagnosed with cancer; undergoing treatment: Buckingham Palace

    Recent Stories

    cricket New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test: New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson gets six centuries in six Tests osf

    New Zealand vs South Africa, 1st Test: New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson gets six centuries in six Tests

    Madhya Pradesh shocker: Refused tobacco, man hacks 5-year-old to death in Shahdol district snt

    Madhya Pradesh shocker: Refused tobacco, man hacks 5-year-old to death in Shahdol district

    Harda firecracker factory explosion: Aerial footage of blast that jolted like earthquake goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Harda firecracker factory explosion: Aerial footage of blast that jolted like earthquake goes viral (WATCH)

    Valentines Day 2024: 7 most romantic beaches in the world ATG

    Valentine's Day 2024: 7 most romantic beaches in the world

    Rose Day 2024: 6 types of roses to give your loved ones RKK

    Rose Day 2024: 6 types of roses to give your loved ones

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon