    Probability of reinfection in Omicron is three times higher than Delta: WHO chief scientist

    World Health Organization top scientist Soumya Swaminathan said the severity of the condition may be determined by monitoring hospitalisation rates after two to three weeks.

    New York, First Published Dec 7, 2021, 10:19 AM IST
    The probability of reinfection in the Omicron version of coronavirus 90 days after infection is three times higher than in the Delta variation, according to World Health Organization (WHO) top scientist Soumya Swaminathan. She also stated that there is a lag between the increase in cases and hospitalisation. The severity of the condition may be determined by monitoring hospitalisation rates after two to three weeks. She told the reporters that incidences of the omicron variety are on the rise in South Africa. According to reports, more youngsters are becoming ill in that nation. She also stated that children and unvaccinated adults might become infected when the number of cases increases.

    Meanwhile, Singapore's Ministry of Health stated that early clinical observations from around the world indicate that the Omicron form of COVID-19 may be more transmissible and have a higher risk of reinfection than the Delta and Beta versions of the virus. According to Channel News Asia, citing the government, it indicates that those who have recovered from COVID-19 are more likely to be reinfected with the Omicron variety.

    Also Read | Amid Omicron scare, India might witness third wave of coronavirus by February, suggests IIT Kanpur scientist

    So far, 23 cases of the Omicron coronavirus have been reported in India, including ten in Maharashtra, nine in Rajasthan, two in Karnataka, and one each in Delhi and Gujarat.
    According to Manindra Agarwal, an IIT scientist involved in the mathematical forecast of the trajectory of COVID-19, the country might witness the third wave by February. It may report 1-1.5 lakh a day in the country, though it would be milder than the second wave.

    The WHO identified the COVID-19 virus strain discovered in South Africa and other countries as Omicron on November 26. The Omicron variation has also been designated as a 'Variant of Concern' by the WHO.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2021, 10:19 AM IST
