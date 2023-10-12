Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'What world needs to know': Israel unmasks how Hamas endangers Gaza civilians for their deadly agenda (WATCH)

    A video shared by Israel Defence Forces (IDF) sheds light into Hamas' tactics of indoctrinating civilians, exploiting humanitarian resources, and using civilian areas for military purposes, emphasizing the responsibility Hamas holds for the situation in Gaza amid the Israel-Gaza conflict.

    What world needs to know Israel unmasks how Hamas endangers Gaza civilians for their deadly agenda (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 9:49 PM IST

    Amid the ongoing war with Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Thursday shared a video showcasing the grim reality of life in Gaza and its civilians under the influence of the terrorists organisation. According to the IDF, the people of Gaza, especially innocent civilians, find themselves at the mercy of a ruthless and extremist organisation. The IDF added that every aspect of their lives is dictated and endangered by Hamas, whose primary objectives include the indoctrination of civilian children, the use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes, and the ruthless manipulation of the very people they claim to protect.

    "THIS is what the world needs to know about the civilians in Gaza," wrote the IDF along with a video shared on X, formerly Twitter.

    In the video shared, one of the most distressing revelations by the IDF is the systematic indoctrination of civilian children in terrorist training camps. Instead of nurturing young minds for a peaceful and prosperous future, Hamas molds them into potential recruits for their destructive agenda. This tragic reality robs children of their innocence, forcing them to embrace a life of violence and hatred.

    The IDF noted Hamas does not stop at brainwashing children. They also seize humanitarian resources intended to alleviate the suffering of civilians and repurpose them for making rockets. These rockets are fired from civilian neighbourhoods, putting innocent lives at grave risk. It's a heart-wrenching abuse of resources meant to provide relief to those who desperately need it.

    Also read: 'Hamas is inhuman, Hamas is ISIS': Israel shares horrifying proof of babies murdered, burnt by terrorists

    Perhaps the most reprehensible tactic employed by Hamas is their deliberate embedding within civilian homes, schools, and mosques, the IDF added in the video. These sacred spaces are desecrated, as they become legitimate military targets due to Hamas's presence. By using these locations as shields, Hamas puts the lives of the very people they are responsible for in danger.

    Israel further stated that the fundamental goals of Hamas are far from peaceful coexistence. Their extremist agenda includes disturbing declarations like "We must attack every Jew on planet Earth" and "Death to Israel." This extremist rhetoric drives their actions, and they have shown no hesitation in exploiting their civilian population to further their genocidal objectives.

    "Hamas put the civilians they are responsible for in danger when Hamas started this war against Israel. Hamas, the genocidal terrorist organisation, is responsible for EVERYTHING that happens in Gaza," the video by IDF signs off.

    Also read: 'Death was a blessing': Father's agonising words as Hamas kills 8-yr-old daughter amid horrors of war (WATCH)

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 9:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Surprising New study reveals Earth's inner solid inner core is soft like 'butter' snt

    Surprising! New study reveals Earth's inner solid inner core is soft like 'butter'

    Hamas is inhuman, Hamas is ISIS Israel shares horrifying proof of babies murdered, burnt by terrorists snt

    'Hamas is inhuman, Hamas is ISIS': Israel shares horrifying proof of babies murdered, burnt by terrorists

    Israel Palestine war: IDF find ISIS flag among seized items from Hamas militants; check details AJR

    Israel-Palestine war: IDF find ISIS flag among seized items from Hamas militants; check details

    Death was a blessing Father's agonising words as Hamas kills 8-yr-old daughter amid horrors of war - WATCH snt

    'Death was a blessing': Father's agonising words as Hamas kills 8-yr-old daughter amid horrors of war (WATCH)

    Israeli soldier pays tribute to Southern Israel's martyrs with heartfelt message on bombs WATCH AJR

    Israeli soldier pays tribute to Southern Israel's martyrs with heartfelt message on bombs | WATCH

    Recent Stories

    Olympics IOC suspends Russian Olympic committee for charter breach, Allowing Athletes to compete independently osf

    IOC suspends Russian Olympic committee for charter breach, Allowing Athletes to compete independently

    Surprising New study reveals Earth's inner solid inner core is soft like 'butter' snt

    Surprising! New study reveals Earth's inner solid inner core is soft like 'butter'

    Hamas is inhuman, Hamas is ISIS Israel shares horrifying proof of babies murdered, burnt by terrorists snt

    'Hamas is inhuman, Hamas is ISIS': Israel shares horrifying proof of babies murdered, burnt by terrorists

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia batting lineup flops again, goes through massive collapse avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia batting lineup flops again, goes through massive collapse

    Cricket Rohit Sharma's dominance: 10 stunning records set against Afghanistan osf

    Rohit Sharma's dominance: 10 stunning records set against Afghanistan

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon