We stand with you: India assures crisis-hit Sri Lanka

In response to media queries, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said: "India stands with the people of Sri Lanka as they seek to realize their aspirations for prosperity and progress through established institutions and constitutional framework and democratic means and values."

Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Sri Lanka, which saw agitated protesters ransack President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's palace and force him to flee the island nation, India on Sunday said it is closely following the developments unfolding there.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who assumed the post just a few months ago, had to offer their resignation under pressure from the public. The protestors even set his private residence on fire on Saturday.

Stating that India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour and the two countries share deep civilizational bonds, Bagchi said: "We are aware of the many challenges that Sri Lanka and its people are going through. We stand with the Sri Lankan people as they have tried to overcome this difficult period."

"India has this year alone extended an unprecedented support of over $3.8 billion as part of its Neighbourhood First policy to ameliorate the serious economic situation in Sri Lanka," he added.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said: "We have been supportive of Sri Lanka, are trying to help and have always been helpful. They are working through their issues. We will see what happens. There is no refugee crisis at the moment."

Meanwhile, the United States has urged Sri Lanka's politicians to come forward and 'work quickly' to achieve long-term solutions to address the people's discontent. Besides, Sri Lankan Army chief General Shavendra Silva has called for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the tiny nation.

The anti-government protesters who stormed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence claimed that they had recovered 17.85 million Sri Lankan Rupees inside his mansion. A video showing the protesters counting the currency notes was being shared on social media.

