Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors

    The incident came hours after Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe offered to resign to make way for an all-party government, as protests intensified in the country for the resignation of the government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. 

    watch Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo set on fire by protestors snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Colombo, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 10:14 PM IST

    A group of protesters on Saturday entered the private residence of Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo and set it on fire amid a massive public protest in the country over the unprecedented economic crisis. 

    Also read: Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe willing to resign; make way for all-party government

    The incident came hours after Wickremesinghe offered to resign to make way for an all-party government, as protests intensified in the country for the resignation of the government led by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. 

    The protestors entered Wickremesinghe's house and set the place on fire after a tense situation erupted between the protestors and security forces on the ground. Despite tear gas being fired on the protestors to disperse, they entered his house and set the house on fire. 

    Earlier in the day, anti-government protesters entered the Presidential House in Colombo. The president's whereabouts were unknown and it is believed the 73-year-old leader left the house before the massive mob arrived.

    Also read: Sri Lanka: Hundreds storm Rajapaksa's official resident; President 'flees' in navy ship

    Meanwhile, with no other political solution in sight, Wickremasinghe, who was appointed by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in May to fix the island nation's bankrupt economy, offered to step down. Wickremesinghe was appointed by the president after his elder brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was forced to resign in May, amidst massive anti-government protests.

    The Prime Minister's Media Division said that Wickremesinghe will resign after an all-party government is established and a majority is secured in Parliament. 

    Wickremesinghe told Opposition party leaders that he was taking the decision to step down as the island-wide fuel distribution is due to recommence this week, the World Food Programme Director is due to visit the country this week and the debt sustainability report for the International Monetary Fund is due to be finalised shortly.

    Wickremesinghe said in a voice statement that he will resign when all parties have agreed on a new government.

    Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Saturday asked president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe to resign immediately to make way for an all-party government.

    Abeywardena in a letter to Rajapaksa informed him about the outcome of the party leaders' meeting he had convened this evening after which Wickremesinghe offered to resign and form an all-party government.

    Abeywardena told Rajapaksa that party leaders wanted him and  Wickremesinghe to resign immediately, Parliament to be convened in seven days to appoint an acting president, appoint an interim all-party government under a new Prime Minister commanding majority in Parliament. It was also decided to call for elections within a short period of time and install a new government.

    Opposition leader Raul Hakeem told reporters that party leaders wanted both President Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe to resign and Speaker Abeywardena to become acting president as per the Constitution.

    The Constitution stipulates under article 40C that the Prime Minister must act as the President until Parliament could appoint an acting president within one month of president vacating office.

    However, the Opposition is opposed to Wickremesinghe becoming interim president as the people did not elect him. He entered Parliament as an appointed member having failed to win a seat in the parliamentary election held in August 2020.

    At least 45 people, including seven security personnel, were injured in clashes between security forces and the protesters who had gathered in large numbers in the Fort area, demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation.

    Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, crippled by an acute shortage of foreign exchange that has left it struggling to pay for essential imports of fuel, and other essentials. 

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 10:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe willing to resign; make way for all-party government snt

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe willing to resign; make way for all-party government

    Sri Lanka: Hundreds of protesters break into President Rajapaksa's official residence snt

    Sri Lanka: Hundreds storm Rajapaksa's official resident; President 'flees' in navy ship

    Day after Shinzo Abe's assassination, man arrested for threatening Singapore PM Lee snt

    Day after Shinzo Abe's assassination, man arrested for threatening Singapore PM Lee on social media

    Shinzo Abe shooter initially planned to attack religious group leader: Police snt

    Shinzo Abe shooter initially planned to attack religious group leader: Police

    PM Modi's emotional tribute: I will miss you dearly, Shinzo Abe San

    PM Modi's emotional tribute: I will miss you dearly, Abe San

    Recent Stories

    Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina stuns Ons Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title; Twitter acclaims-ayh

    Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina stuns Ons Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title; Twitter acclaims

    Adani Group joins race to acquire 5G spectrum; will compete with Reliance Jio, Airtel snt

    Adani Group joins race to acquire 5G spectrum; will compete with Reliance Jio, Airtel

    Nayanthara Vignesh Shivan celebrate first month anniversary share unseen pics with Rajinikanth Shah Rukh Khan drb

    Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate first-month anniversary; share unseen pics with Rajinikanth, SRK

    IND vs ENG 2022, Birmingham/Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Edgbaston T20I: England opts to bowl; Virat Kohli returns for India

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe willing to resign; make way for all-party government snt

    Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe willing to resign; make way for all-party government

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji snt

    India@75: Story of Rash Behari Bose, who handed over the reins of INA to Netaji

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon