    Sri Lanka crisis: PM quits, President flees, protests continue; top updates

    The country of 22 million people has been plagued with unprecedented economic turmoil. The worst crisis in seven decades has left people struggling to get access to essential items and fuel. The country is in the midst of an acute foreign currency crisis that has led to a foreign debt default. Its total foreign debt is now at $51 billion.

    Colombo, First Published Jul 10, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    The political situation in Sri Lanka has taken a decisive turn with the country's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa announcing that he would resign on Wednesday after thousands of protesters stormed the presidential palace, blaming his government for the unprecedented economic crisis that the country finds itself in. 

    The country of 22 million people has been plagued with unprecedented economic turmoil. The worst crisis in seven decades has left people struggling to get access to essential items and fuel. The country is in the midst of an acute foreign currency crisis that has led to a foreign debt default. Its total foreign debt is now at $51 billion. In April, the island nation suspended nearly $7 billion in foreign debt repayment due for this year

    Let's take a look at the top developments thus far:

    * Sri Lankan Army chief General Shavendra Silva said that the country now had an opportunity to peacefully solve the current political crisis and sought the people's support to maintain peace. 

    * Parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena confirmed that President Gotabaya would resign on July 13. The confirmation came after Abeywardena wrote to the President demanding his resignation following the Saturday evening all-party meeting.

    * Abeywardena will become the acting president until the Parliament appoints a successor. Saturday's meeting also decided to appoint an interim all-party government under a new Prime Minister commanding majority in Parliament. Further, the leaders of parties also agreed that elections should be called as soon as possible to install a new government.

    * Gotabaya Rajapaksa had fled. His whereabouts are unknown. A video has been doing the rounds on social media showing three men rushing to board Sri Lankan Navy Ship Gajabahu with suitcases. The authenticity of the video has not yet been ascertained.

    * Videos have also been doing the rounds of protesters running amok in the presidential palace in central Colombo's high-security Fort area. They were seen using the facilities, including the swimming pool. Protesters also set fire to the private residence of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took over the country's reins just two months ago.

    * The International Monetary Fund is 'closely monitoring' the developments in Sri Lanka. Masahiro Nozaki, IMF Mission Chief for Sri Lanka and Peter Breuer, IMF Senior Mission Chief for Sri Lanka, hoped that the political crisis would be dealt with soon so that dialogue on an IMF-supported programme in the cash-starved country could be resumed soon. 

