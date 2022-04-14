Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'We got him': New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect's arrest

    According to reports, James was discovered on a Manhattan street by two police officers. After a day-long chase, he was apprehended by patrol police in New York City's East Village. He is charged with federal terrorism. The New York Police Department initially designated James as a "person of interest".

    We got him New York mayor after Brooklyn subway attack suspect s arrest gcw
    New York, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 9:04 AM IST

    The police on Wednesday detained a 62-year-old man in connection with the New York subway shooting. Frank James, 62, has been named as the suspect. On Tuesday, he was suspected of firing at a subway stop in Brooklyn, New York.

    According to reports, James was discovered on a Manhattan street by two police officers. After a day-long chase, he was apprehended by patrol police in New York City's East Village. He is charged with federal terrorism. The New York Police Department initially designated James as a "person of interest" (NYPD). According to the report, the patrol officers that detained James are from the downtown 9th Precinct.

    "My fellow New Yorkers: we got him," Mayor Eric Adams said during a press conference to announce the arrest.

    The accused fired 33 bullets with a nine millimetre pistol on Tuesday. The incident injured a total of 23 persons, with 10 of them receiving gunshot wounds. On April 12 at 8:30 a.m., James opened fire inside a "N" line subway vehicle at the 36th St and 4th Ave subway station, injuring ten people seriously. James was dressed in a neon orange vest and construction helmet, a grey hoodie, and a medical mask at the time of the event.

    Seven of the ten persons injured by bullets were men, while three were women. Meanwhile, 13 additional individuals were injured or suffered smoke inhalation as they tried to escape out of the railway station. On Tuesday, police also discovered a leased U-Haul vehicle in which James was said to have travelled. Cops also discovered a nine-millimetre semi-automatic weapon and three extended magazines hours after the event.

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 9:04 AM IST
