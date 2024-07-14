WATCH: The moment Donald Trump was shot at during campaign rally in Pennsylvania

“The former president is safe,” the Secret Service said in a post on X. His campaign said he was “fine” and being checked at a medical facility. The incident took place shortly after Trump took the stage at his final campaign rally before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next week.

Former US president Donald Trump was rushed off stage on Saturday after a series of loud bangs that sounded like possible gunshots were heard at the start of a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while delivering a speech at a rally in Pennsylvania today, when several gunshots were fired at him. The former US President was evacuated from stage by security agents and is said to be fine.

In a video that shows the exact time the horrific event occurred, Donald Trump is seen speaking to a sizable gathering of his fans when many gunshots can be heard. Following the initial gunshots that caught Donald Trump off guard, he is seen cupping his right ear and then scurrying to hide behind the stage curtains. Visibly bewildered and terrified, the crowd behind him ducked to avoid any bullets.

As they cover and remove Trump off the stage, the Secret Service personnel move quickly to his aid. Trump pumps his fist into the air as he is being evacuated; his right ear is shown to be bleeding.

Trump is "fine" and is being checked at a medical facility, his campaign said after the attack. "President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility. More details will follow," said spokesman Steven Cheung.



US President Joe Biden has condemned the attack on his political rival. "I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information," said Biden in a post on X.

