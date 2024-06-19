WATCH - Scary video of Russian woman swept off by mammoth waves in Sochi goes VIRAL

A viral video from Sochi, Russia, depicts a tragic incident where a 20-year-old woman was swept away by massive waves while walking on the beach with her boyfriend. The heart-wrenching footage has sparked widespread concern

A harrowing video from Sochi, Russia, showing a young woman being swept away by enormous waves, has recently gone viral, leaving viewers deeply shaken. Reports indicate that the tragic incident occurred on June 16, involving a 20-year-old woman who was walking along the beach with her boyfriend.

The video starts with the couple embracing and kissing as they stroll by the shore. Despite being hit by several waves initially, they manage to stay upright. However, a particularly massive wave overwhelms them, dragging the woman out to sea while her boyfriend runs to safety. The footage concludes with the distraught man searching for his girlfriend.

The distressing clip was posted on X by Collin Rugg, who noted that rescuers had been searching for the woman for three days without success. He mentioned that the Southern Regional Search and Rescue Brigade had extended their search efforts from Rivera Beach to the Mamayka microdistrict.

