WATCH: Mesmerizing golden waterspout on Russia's Kama River captivates internet users

Witness the captivating video of a magnificent golden waterspout on Russia's Kama River, leaving viewers in awe of nature's wonders.

Nature's wonders continue to awe us, and a viral video on the internet showcases one such mesmerizing spectacle. Twitter user Zlatti71 posted a short clip of a breathtaking golden waterspout on Russia's Kama River in the Perm region. Spectators on a boat captured the rare meteorological phenomenon on camera, leaving them exhilarated by the stunning visuals.

The video, filmed on July 13, 2023, displays the majestic waterspout towering from the river's surface toward the sky—a truly magnificent sight.

The caption accompanying the video reads, "A little about nature and the difference of mentality. Kama River. Perm region. July 13, 2023."

Internet users were in awe after watching the video, which has garnered 123.1K views and numerous comments.

One user expressed fascination, saying, "That's cool but, what does that? I can't figure out too much of the conversation, unfortunately."

Another user simply commented, "Beautiful!!"

The sight also evoked a mix of amazement and fear from others. A Twitter user wrote, "That's pretty cool... And scary."

Waterspouts are tornado-like columns or funnels of violently rotating air that typically form over the sea's surface. They follow a five-part life cycle: a dark spot formation on the water surface, a spiral pattern on the water surface, the development of a spray ring, the appearance of a visible condensation funnel, and eventual decay.

While waterspouts are common in tropical and subtropical regions, they can occasionally occur in places like Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Antarctica.

Witnessing a waterspout can be captivating, but it is essential to maintain a safe distance for one's safety.