Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH: Mesmerizing golden waterspout on Russia's Kama River captivates internet users

    Witness the captivating video of a magnificent golden waterspout on Russia's Kama River, leaving viewers in awe of nature's wonders.

    WATCH Mesmerizing golden waterspout on Russia's Kama river captivates internet users snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 19, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    Nature's wonders continue to awe us, and a viral video on the internet showcases one such mesmerizing spectacle. Twitter user Zlatti71 posted a short clip of a breathtaking golden waterspout on Russia's Kama River in the Perm region. Spectators on a boat captured the rare meteorological phenomenon on camera, leaving them exhilarated by the stunning visuals.

    Also read: MI6 door 'is always open': UK spy chief Richard Moore urges unhappy Russians to share secrets (WATCH)

    The video, filmed on July 13, 2023, displays the majestic waterspout towering from the river's surface toward the sky—a truly magnificent sight.

    The caption accompanying the video reads, "A little about nature and the difference of mentality. Kama River. Perm region. July 13, 2023."

    Internet users were in awe after watching the video, which has garnered 123.1K views and numerous comments.

    One user expressed fascination, saying, "That's cool but, what does that? I can't figure out too much of the conversation, unfortunately."

    Another user simply commented, "Beautiful!!"

    The sight also evoked a mix of amazement and fear from others. A Twitter user wrote, "That's pretty cool... And scary."

    Waterspouts are tornado-like columns or funnels of violently rotating air that typically form over the sea's surface. They follow a five-part life cycle: a dark spot formation on the water surface, a spiral pattern on the water surface, the development of a spray ring, the appearance of a visible condensation funnel, and eventual decay.

    Also read: Kerch Bridge attack: Why Ukraine's bombing of Crimea Bridge hurts Russia

    While waterspouts are common in tropical and subtropical regions, they can occasionally occur in places like Europe, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, and Antarctica.

    Witnessing a waterspout can be captivating, but it is essential to maintain a safe distance for one's safety.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    MI6 door 'is always open': UK spy chief Richard Moore urges unhappy Russians to share secrets (WATCH) snt

    MI6 door 'is always open': UK spy chief Richard Moore urges unhappy Russians to share secrets (WATCH)

    Jordan restaurant provides nap opportunity for those indulging in high-fat national dish Mansaf snt

    Jordan restaurant provides nap opportunity for those indulging in high-fat national dish Mansaf

    Hungary Rs 29 lakh fine imposed on bookstore for selling LGBT-themed graphic novel 'Heartstopper' snt

    Hungary: Rs 29 lakh fine imposed on bookstore for selling LGBT-themed graphic novel 'Heartstopper'

    More than 700 people sentenced to prison over France riots; Justice Minister lauds 'firm' response snt

    More than 700 people sentenced to prison over France riots; Justice Minister lauds 'firm' response

    UAE President extends greetings to Muslims around the globe on Islamic New Year anr

    UAE President extends greetings to Muslims around the globe on Islamic New Year

    Recent Stories

    Urfi Javed says no one will watch 'Panch Kriti', faces backlash on social media MSW

    Urfi Javed says no one will watch 'Panch Kriti', faces backlash on social media

    Hagia Sofia to Blue Mosque: 10 places to visit when in Istanbul ATG EAI

    Hagia Sofia to Blue Mosque: 10 places to visit when in Istanbul

    Jain monk's murder: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID vkp

    Jain monk's murder: Karnataka govt hands over case to CID

    Oceangate Tragedy James Cameron breaks silence on rumours of making movie on incident ADC

    'Oceangate Tragedy': James Cameron breaks silence on rumours of making movie on incident

    Tecno Pova 5 Pro to sport Nothing Phone type rear RGB lights gcw

    Tecno Pova 5 Pro to sport Nothing Phone-type rear RGB lights?

    Recent Videos

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates WATCH AJR

    Men hold nude protest In Raipur; demand action against employees with fake caste certificates | WATCH

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Peace yet to return to Manipur Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi

    'Peace yet to return to Manipur...' Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu appeals to PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Unmanned naval surface vehicles blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened

    'Unmanned naval surface vehicles' blew up bridge to Crimea that Vladimir Putin opened (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead WATCH AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Cloudburst wreaks havoc in Kullu, several houses washed away; one dead | WATCH

    Video Icon