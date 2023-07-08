WATCH: Cars swept away, residents stranded as torrential rains trigger flash floods in Spain's Zaragoza

It is reportedly said that the authorities in Zaragoza have issued warnings to residents, urging them to refrain from unnecessary travel and to avoid driving through flooded regions. One of the severely affected areas, Parque Venecia, has left individuals stranded inside their vehicles.

Spain's Zaragoza province faced flash flooding on Thursday due to a severe storm and torrential rain, reports said. The relentless downpour caused several streets to be submerged, leaving certain commuters stranded inside their vehicles.

Videos circulating on social media captured the harrowing scenes of people clinging to the roofs of their cars and seeking refuge by climbing nearby trees, attempting to escape the rising floodwaters. The outlet also mentioned that emergency rescue teams were mobilized to save those affected and restore order amidst the situation.

Cluster bombs: US President Joe Biden defends decision to send Ukraine controversial weapons

Sharing a video of the severe situation in the region, a user expressed their concerns about the escalating #ClimateCrisis by stating, "No place is safe anymore. #Zaragoza #Spain." The footage showed a gripping scene where a woman desperately clung to the roof of her car as powerful floodwaters forcefully swept her vehicle away.

It is reportedly said that the authorities in Zaragoza have issued warnings to residents, urging them to refrain from unnecessary travel and to avoid driving through flooded regions. One of the severely affected areas, Parque Venecia, has left individuals stranded inside their vehicles.

Thankfully, there have been no reported fatalities or missing persons thus far, despite the extensive property damage caused by the floods, an official said.

Gym, fancy shower, anti-aging equipment & more: Inside Vladimir Putin's luxurious armoured train (PHOTOS)

Assessing the aftermath of the "torrential rain," Zaragoza's mayor, Natalia Chueca, carefully examined the extent of the damage and provided precise measurements. She revealed that within a span of ten minutes, the region witnessed an astonishing 20 liters of rainfall per square meter, which escalated to 56 liters per square meter within just one hour.

Chueca highlighted that this intense storm caused significant flooding, primarily in the Parque Venecia area, while also affecting other parts of the city due to the exceptionally high and uncommon precipitation levels. Emphasizing the city's objective of swiftly returning to normalcy, she expressed the determination to overcome the challenges brought on by this extraordinary weather event.