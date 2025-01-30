Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies reportedly recovered so far, rescue ops continue to locate others

According to reports, at least 19 bodies have been recovered following a deadly crash involving a PSA Airlines commercial jet and a Blackhawk helicopter near Washington DC’s Reagan National Airport.

Washington: According to reports, at least 19 bodies were recovered so far following a deadly plane crash in Washington DC.

A commercial airliner beings operated by PSA for American Airlines collided with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night, resulting in a crash into the Potomac River.

The collision involved a regional jet operated by PSA Airlines, flying under American Airlines, and a Sikorsky H-60 Army Blackhawk helicopter, both of which crashed near the airport. Rescue teams are working overnight to locate as many as 60 people potentially involved in the incident.

Latest Videos