Washington DC plane crash: 19 bodies reportedly recovered so far, rescue ops continue to locate others

According to reports, at least 19 bodies have been recovered following a deadly crash involving a PSA Airlines commercial jet and a Blackhawk helicopter near Washington DC’s Reagan National Airport. 

First Published Jan 30, 2025, 10:42 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 30, 2025, 10:42 AM IST

Washington: According to reports, at least 19 bodies were recovered so far following a deadly plane crash in Washington DC. 

A commercial airliner beings operated by PSA for American Airlines collided with a military helicopter near Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night, resulting in a crash into the Potomac River.

The collision involved a regional jet operated by PSA Airlines, flying under American Airlines, and a Sikorsky H-60 Army Blackhawk helicopter, both of which crashed near the airport. Rescue teams are working overnight to locate as many as 60 people potentially involved in the incident.

