    Want to cry alone? This unique sob parlour in New York allows you to book private room just to shed tears

    New York based Anthony Villiotti has opened NYC's first pop-up 'cry spa' where people can book slots for for $20 for crying. The sob parlour provides special playlists of songs including including songs from the hip-hop, R&B, pop and rock genres.
     

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 20, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    Have you ever thought if only there was a place where you could cry your heart open without any judgement? Well, if yes then this place is just for you. While one may feel happy at times, they may also be sad. Although no one wants to cry in front of others, sobbing alone in one's own space may be calming. You may wonder where you may find a place that will help you feel better by allowing you to cry. 

    You'd be astonished to learn that there is a place in the United States where individuals are encouraged to scream their hearts out. A restaurant called Sop Parlour in New York City has lately received a lot of attention for providing a private weep room where people may let out all of their misery.

    According to a report in the New York Post, the parlour owner Anthony Villiotti launched the Sob Parlour in the year 2023. To visit the place one needs to be aware of not taking any kind of psychological treatment. The therapists at the parlor, meanwhile, assert that clients come in to address mental health issues.

    However, according to Villiotti, stress is becoming a bigger problem for individuals these days. They find comfort and consolation in sitting someplace and sobbing aloud in such circumstances. The owner said that most of the clients who come into the parlor had been under a lot of stress at work or at home. In addition to this, some people experience sadness due to failed relationships and breakups.

    People attend the Sob Parlour based on their requirements, the research claims. Some individuals spend hours getting relief, while others have it in only ten minutes. The parlor's cry chambers are tastefully furnished with cushions, teardrop mirrors, and cozy seats. In addition, a lot of items similar to those that might encourage someone to weep are stored in the cry room.

    Furthermore, the room has up to 36 playlists that may be used to listen to music. Visitors to the parlor report feeling comforted and having a safe place to let go of their sad emotions. The majority of them feel lighter and healthier after weeping for ten to fifteen minutes. 

    For $20, New Yorkers can book a 30-minute appointment in a private 'cry room' to cry their heart out and go back.

