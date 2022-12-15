Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vladimir Putin may isolate in bunker as flu outbreak hits Kremlin: Report

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will likely go into isolation in a bunker as a flu outbreak has hit Kremlin officials, claimed a report. Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, reportedly told the Novaya Gazeta Europe news outlet that many people in the Kremlin are down with flu. 

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 2:35 PM IST

    Many Kremlin employees have been impacted by a significant flu outbreak, and there is rising fear that Russian President Vladimir Putin could soon enter isolation in a bunker, according to a report. The severe outbreak, which has been reported across the nation, has apparently entered the Kremlin and sickened Putin-related personnel. The news that Putin's presidential staff is battling the virus comes amid rumours that he is set to hide away by the New Year amid health concerns, reports stated.

    The Russian President and his close family will go into isolation in a bunker somewhere in the Ural mountains. In addition to the growing Covid-19 infection as winter sets in, Russia is presently experiencing a severe flu and Swine flu outbreak. The Russian president has reportedly cancelled his annual set-piece press conference this month, a first in ten years.

    Although Vladimir Putin's speech to parliament is not ruled out for this month, the report said that it would be postponed due to the unusually unprompted Kremlin assertion that several of his close associates are sick with the flu. Putin utilises the annual tradition to hone his image by fielding a wide variety of questions about local and international affairs and appearing to be open despite the event being carefully staged.

    Some of his prior appearances went more than 4.5 hours, and he occasionally fielded challenging questions while using them to make fun of the West or disparage his domestic rivals. According to the news site Novaya Gazeta Europe, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov disclosed that "several individuals in the Kremlin were down with flu." Dmitry Peskov confirmed this Monday that Putin wouldn’t hold the news conference this month without explaining why.

