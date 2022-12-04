Vladimir Putin fell down stairs, soiled himself at his home amid speculation of poor health: Report

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly fell down the stairs and soiled himself this week, according to media reports. Putin, 70, fell down five steps at his Moscow official residence before landing on his tailbone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly slipped down five stairs and soiled himself at his official residence in Moscow amid rumours of his deteriorating health. According to repor citing sources, Putin fell at his home and hit his coccyx, or tailbone. The impact of the fall led Putin to "involuntarily defecate" owing to "cancer affecting his stomach and bowels," the report stated. Despite the fact that his security officers raced to his help almost away.

The announcement of Putin's ailment coincides with rumours that the Russian leader is afflicted with Parkinson's disease and cancer that is progressing. The president was assisted to the closest couch by three bodyguards, who also called for the on-duty medical personnel at the mansion.

It further stated that a special inquiry had been conducted to ascertain the reason behind the president's downfall. According to reports, Putin wears slip-resistant footwear, and the stairs of his official house have been considered secure.

Since the start of the conflict with Ukraine in February, there have been several rumours concerning Putin's purported health issues. Earlier in November, viral photos on the internet showed strange marks and colour on Putin’s hands.

Retired British army officer and member of the House of Lords Richard Danatt then said that Putin’s health might not be good while users online claimed that the photos showed intravenous (IV) track mark.

This year marked Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday, and he now confronts the largest threat to his leadership as a result of Russia incurring significant losses in Ukraine and resulting in the most serious conflict with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. The chief of Ukraine's military intelligence further asserted that the Russian leader is now employing at least three body doubles since he is not in good health.

