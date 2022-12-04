Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vladimir Putin fell down stairs, soiled himself at his home amid speculation of poor health: Report

    Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly fell down the stairs and soiled himself this week, according to media reports. Putin, 70, fell down five steps at his Moscow official residence before landing on his tailbone. 
     

    Vladimir Putin fell down stairs soiled himself at his home amid speculation of poor health Report gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 4:11 PM IST

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly slipped down five stairs and soiled himself at his official residence in Moscow amid rumours of his deteriorating health. According to repor citing sources, Putin fell at his home and hit his coccyx, or tailbone. The impact of the fall led Putin to "involuntarily defecate" owing to "cancer affecting his stomach and bowels," the report stated. Despite the fact that his security officers raced to his help almost away.

    The announcement of Putin's ailment coincides with rumours that the Russian leader is afflicted with Parkinson's disease and cancer that is progressing. The president was assisted to the closest couch by three bodyguards, who also called for the on-duty medical personnel at the mansion.

    Also Read | US high school bans smartphones, children are happier than ever, academic life improves: Report

    It further stated that a special inquiry had been conducted to ascertain the reason behind the president's downfall.  According to reports, Putin wears slip-resistant footwear, and the stairs of his official house have been considered secure.

    Since the start of the conflict with Ukraine in February, there have been several rumours concerning Putin's purported health issues. Earlier in November, viral photos on the internet showed strange marks and colour on Putin’s hands.

    Also Read | 'Experience like no other': Bear Grylls on meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

    Retired British army officer and member of the House of Lords Richard Danatt then said that Putin’s health might not be good while users online claimed that the photos showed intravenous (IV) track mark.

    This year marked Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday, and he now confronts the largest threat to his leadership as a result of Russia incurring significant losses in Ukraine and resulting in the most serious conflict with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. The chief of Ukraine's military intelligence further asserted that the Russian leader is now employing at least three body doubles since he is not in good health.

    Also Read | Who was Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, dies at 96

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 4:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Historic crown to be modified for King Charles III s coronation in May gcw

    Historic crown to be modified for King Charles III’s coronation in May

    Massive victory for Iranian women; Iran abolishes morality police

    Massive victory for Iranian women; Iran abolishes morality police

    Elon Musk advised Joe Biden to 'buy a tesla'; Here's why? - adt

    Elon Musk advised Joe Biden to 'buy a tesla'; Here's why?

    US high school bans smartphones children are happier than ever academic life improves Report gcw

    US high school bans smartphones, children are happier than ever, academic life improves: Report

    Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter-ayh

    WATCH: Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana's vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter

    Recent Stories

    Temples are for people, not someone's private property, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

    Temples are for people, not someone's private property, says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

    Historic crown to be modified for King Charles III s coronation in May gcw

    Historic crown to be modified for King Charles III’s coronation in May

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, Dhaka/1st ODI: Social media aggrieved after Shakib Al Hasan 5-for skittles India for 186 against Bangladesh-ayh

    IND vs BAN 2022-23, 1st ODI: Social media aggrieved after Shakib's 5-for skittles India for 186

    Massive victory for Iranian women; Iran abolishes morality police

    Massive victory for Iranian women; Iran abolishes morality police

    Elon Musk advised Joe Biden to 'buy a tesla'; Here's why? - adt

    Elon Musk advised Joe Biden to 'buy a tesla'; Here's why?

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon