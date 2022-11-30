Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who was Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, dies at 96

    In 1997, Jiang oversaw the peaceful handover of Hong Kong. He, however, received criticism for a heavy-handed crackdown on the religious sect Falun Gong in 1999.

    China's former President Jiang Zemin, who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, has died at 96. State media said he died just after noon on Wednesday (November 30).

    One of the major figures of Chinese history in recent decades, Jiang presided over a time where China opened up on a vast scale and saw high-speed growth.

    In 1997, Jiang oversaw the peaceful handover of Hong Kong. He, however, received criticism for a heavy-handed crackdown on the religious sect Falun Gong in 1999.

    Jiang rose to power after the bloody 1989 crackdown on protestors in and around Beijing's Tiananmen Square, which led to China being ostracised internationally.

    It led to Jiang, who had originally been seen as a plodding bureaucrat, being elevated to high office. He was chosen as a compromise leader, in the hope he would unify hardliners and more liberal elements.

    (This is a breaking news story. More updates will soon be added.)

