Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US high school bans smartphones, children are happier than ever, academic life improves: Report

    Students at Buxton High School in Massachusetts, learn and interact better after school bans smartphones on campus. The institution-wide embargo prohibits both students and faculty and staff from using iPhones and Androids on the 114-acre campus.
     

    US high school bans smartphones children are happier than ever academic life improves Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 4, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

    Head of School Peter Beck realised something was missing when the 65 high school students of Buxton Boarding School in Williamstown, Massachusetts, started classroom instruction in the fall of 2020. Kids lost their social skills after being taught remotely for months owing to the epidemic. According to Beck, 33, "the kids had entirely lost the fundamentals of face-to-face conversation and they had been hooked to their iPhones for so long."

    The faculty of the school made the decision to impose a smartphone ban in response to all of this. Students, instructors, and staff are all forbidden from using iPhones and Androids on the 114-acre campus due to an institution-wide ban. According to the site, it was implemented at the beginning of the academic year this past September and has been a big success thus far.

    Also Read | 'Experience like no other': Bear Grylls on meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

    The head of school remarked, speaking to the New York Post, "The pupils are doing well. They have adapted to the shift very effectively." Although he acknowledged the necessity of the adjustment, he didn't believe it was genuinely feasible. Some pupils, according to Beck, expressed fear upon hearing the announcement.

    While boarding students must leave their phones at the school coordinator's office until the conclusion of the semester, neighbouring students must leave their phones at home. According to The Post, each student received a Light Phone, a stylish device with few capabilities. It has the ability to send and receive basic SMS and calls. Additionally, it is mentioned that after school, pupils can browse social media on desktop computers. The ban has improved both academic and social life at the school.

    Also Read | Who was Jiang Zemin, former Chinese president who led Communist Party after 1989 crackdown, dies at 96

    Last Updated Dec 4, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter-ayh

    WATCH: Harry Maguire drawn parallel with Ghana's vice president; had parliament roaring with laughter

    Experienced racism while growing up, but there is progress UK PM Rishi Sunak on Buckingham Palace fiasco

    'Experienced racism while growing up, but ...' UK PM Rishi Sunak on Buckingham Palace fiasco

    Elon Musk suspends rapper Kanye West's Twitter account; know why - adt

    Elon Musk suspends rapper Kanye West's Twitter account; know why

    Experience like no other Bear Grylls on meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky AJR

    'Experience like no other': Bear Grylls on meeting Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

    football 'Barbaric, heartbreaking': Outrage ensues after Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating Qatar World Cup 2022 exit USA snt

    'Barbaric, heartbreaking': Outrage ensues after Iranian man 'shot dead' for celebrating World Cup 2022 exit

    Recent Stories

    MCD Election 2022: Education to health & more; know top priorities of voters - adt

    MCD Election 2022: Education to health & more; know top priorities of voters

    Hansika Motwani dances her heart out with fiance Sohael at sangeet ceremony watch video gcw

    Hansika Motwani dances her heart out with fiancé Sohael at Sangeet ceremony | WATCH

    Apple likely to shift production out of China amid protests Report gcw

    Apple likely to shift production out of China amid protests: Report

    Spider Man Across The Spider Verse latest photo reveals trailer date Check out vma

    'Spider-Man: Across The Spider Verse' latest photo reveals trailer date; Check out

    MCD election 2022: Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary's name missing from voters list - adt

    MCD election 2022: Delhi Congress President Anil Chaudhary's name missing from voters list

    Recent Videos

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon
    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Video Icon