    Former US President Donald Trump indicted over classified documents case; check details

    In a post on Truth Social, former US President Donald Trump wrote that he had been informed by the Justice Department he was indicted and that he was "summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM".

    Former US President Donald Trump indicted over classified documents case; check details
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

    Former US President Donald Trump has been charged over his handling of classified documents after he left the White House. It is reportedly said that the former US President faces as many as seven charges including unauthorised retention of classified files, US media reported.

    It can be seen that this is the second indictment of Donald Trump and the first ever federal indictment of a former US president. He is campaigning to make a return to the White House in 2024.

    Amid Kerala CM's visit to US, New York City engulfed with wildfire smoke from Canada

    In a post on Truth Social, the former president wrote that he had been informed by the Justice Department he was indicted and that he was "summoned to appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, at 3 PM".

    "I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States," he wrote.

    "This is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!" he added.

    UAE: Global Village gets a New opening date; Check

    Speaking to a news agency, Trump's attorney Jim Trusty said that the former president had received details of the charges in a summons document. He said they include conspiracy, false statements, obstruction of justice, and illegally retaining classified documents under the Espionage Act.

    The Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to comment and the indictment has not been publicly released.

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 8:40 AM IST
