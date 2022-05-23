Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US will protect Taiwan if China invades, warns Joe Biden ahead of QUAD summit

    When asked if the US would engage militarily against a Chinese attempt to take control of Taiwan forcibly, Biden stated, "That's the commitment we made."
     

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 23, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden cautioned China against "flirting with danger" on Tuesday, stressing that if Beijing invaded the self-ruled island, the US would defend the Taiwan military.

    When asked if the US would engage militarily against a Chinese attempt to take control of Taiwan forcibly, he answered during a news conference in Tokyo, "That's the commitment we made." "We signed on to the One China policy, but the concept that it can be taken by force is simply not suitable."

    Biden stated that they agreed with the One-China policy, and signed on to it and all the subsequent accords. Adding, "However, the concept that it might be seized by force, taken by force, is simply not suitable. It will destabilise the entire region, and it will be a repeat of what happened in Ukraine."

    In possibly his most forceful remarks to date, the US president directly linked the outcome of Western efforts to assist Ukraine in repelling the Russian incursion with lessons Beijing is expected to learn about Taiwan.

    As per AFP, the US president stated that it is important that Putin pay the price for his brutality in Ukraine. Russia must bear a long-term cost. 

    Biden stated that this is "not just about Ukraine" because China is looking to see if Western pressure on Russia eases.

    "What message does that send to China about the cost of trying to take Taiwan by force?" he questioned.

    Biden stated that China lacks "jurisdiction to take Taiwan by force". Similarly, he added that the US policy towards Taiwan has not changed.

    Following media reports, after Biden's remarks, a White House spokesperson stated the president underlined "our One China Policy" and "our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to protect itself," 

    Biden's remarks are likely to enrage China, repeatedly warning the US about its increased support for Taiwan.

    Yang Jiechi, Beijing's top diplomat, recently stated that if the US side continues to play the Taiwan card and goes further and further down the wrong road, it will undoubtedly lead to a dangerous situation; on a phone call with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
     

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
