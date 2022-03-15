US to provide weapons, food and humanitarian aid to Ukraine

The United States President Joe Biden stated that he would support Ukraine with weapons, food and money, as Kyiv continues to resist Russia's offensive, which has entered its 20th day. The US also said they will allow the refugees with 'open arms' as Ukrainians leave the war-hit country.

In his recent tweet, Joe Biden, the US President, stated that they would make sure that Ukraine has weapons to defend against the invading Russian force. The US will provide money, food and aid to save Ukrainian lives. Also, the US would welcome Ukrainians with open arms.

Following Britain's claim that Russia may be planning to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine in retaliation to a staged fake attack on Russian troops, the President made his statement. A few days earlier, the White House also issued a similar warning.

Many reports claim that Russia has sought military aid from China, but Beijing dismissed all the reports, calling them 'disinformation'. After intense talks of seven hours on Monday, the US warned China against helping Russia invade. While talking to reporters, the State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed that they have communicated very clearly to Beijing that they won't stand by and will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses.

Earlier, the United States had provided Ukraine with $350 million in additional military equipment to fight against Russia. The current war between Russia and Ukraine has threatened fresh inflation and supply chain problems to a Covid-19 battered economy. According to news agency Reuters, Ukraine has been dealing with a farming crisis, with food prices increasing for months across the globe due to the pandemic.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine which began on February 24, has killed hundreds of people, thousands have fled the country and raised fear of a wider confrontation between the Kremlin and Washington, the world's two biggest nuclear powers.

