Elon Musk throws open challenge to Vladimir Putin to fight for Ukraine in ‘single combat’

“I hereby challenge Владимир Путин [Vladimir Putin] to single combat,” Musk tweeted, adding “Stakes are Україна [Ukraine],” also writing out the country’s name in its own language.

SpaceX CEO and Tesla boss Elon Musk has openly challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, saying the winner would take ‘Ukraine’. Offering a way of ending Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, Musk tweeted a one-on-one challenge to Putin, with the future of Ukraine on the line.

“I hereby challenge Владимир Путин [Vladimir Putin] to single combat,” he tweeted, adding “Stakes are Україна [Ukraine],” also writing out the country’s name in its own language.

About 20 minutes before volunteering to take on Putin, Musk had also tweeted, “By the pricking of my thumbs.” The line comes from Shakespeare’s Macbeth, and is used to allude to a sense of foreboding – followed in the play by the phrase, “Something wicked this way comes.”

The challenge quickly went viral, with crypto expert Travladd Crypto tweeting, “I need some of what you’re drinking, brother.”

And @GreenTeaMonster wrote, “I think it’s best for world leaders to settle this man to man. So Zelensky vs. Putin.”

Also read: Russian President follows Elon Musk on Twitter, but he is keeping Ukraine online

Musk has been quite vocal about his support for Ukraine during their massive crisis against Russia. Over the past few weeks, the country has been devastated with tons of attacks from the Russians, as several Ukrainians continue to defend their country from the invaders.

The 50-year-old Tesla boss recently answered Ukraine’s calls for help by sending Starlink terminals to the nation.

Along with that, Musk has even helped Ukraine with communication as he provided Starlink satellite broadband services to the country after an appeal was made by one of Ukraine's top officials on the popular social media platform Twitter.

Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been seriously affected by the Russian invasion, with Reuters reporting that southern and eastern parts of the country – where fighting has been at its heaviest – have been hit hardest.