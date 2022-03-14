Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elon Musk throws open challenge to Vladimir Putin to fight for Ukraine in ‘single combat’

    “I hereby challenge Владимир Путин [Vladimir Putin] to single combat,” Musk tweeted, adding “Stakes are Україна [Ukraine],” also writing out the country’s name in its own language.

    Elon Musk throws open challenge to Vladimir Putin to fight for Ukraine in single combat-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New York, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 6:16 PM IST

    SpaceX CEO and Tesla boss Elon Musk has openly challenged Russian President Vladimir Putin to a fight, saying the winner would take ‘Ukraine’. Offering a way of ending Russia’s invasion into Ukraine, Musk tweeted a one-on-one challenge to Putin, with the future of Ukraine on the line.

    “I hereby challenge Владимир Путин [Vladimir Putin] to single combat,” he tweeted, adding “Stakes are Україна [Ukraine],” also writing out the country’s name in its own language.

    About 20 minutes before volunteering to take on Putin, Musk had also tweeted, “By the pricking of my thumbs.” The line comes from Shakespeare’s Macbeth, and is used to allude to a sense of foreboding – followed in the play by the phrase, “Something wicked this way comes.”

    The challenge quickly went viral, with crypto expert Travladd Crypto tweeting, “I need some of what you’re drinking, brother.”

    And @GreenTeaMonster wrote, “I think it’s best for world leaders to settle this man to man. So Zelensky vs. Putin.”

    Also read: Russian President follows Elon Musk on Twitter, but he is keeping Ukraine online

    Musk has been quite vocal about his support for Ukraine during their massive crisis against Russia. Over the past few weeks, the country has been devastated with tons of attacks from the Russians, as several Ukrainians continue to defend their country from the invaders.

    The 50-year-old Tesla boss recently answered Ukraine’s calls for help by sending Starlink terminals to the nation.

    Along with that, Musk has even helped Ukraine with communication as he provided Starlink satellite broadband services to the country after an appeal was made by one of Ukraine's top officials on the popular social media platform Twitter.

    Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been seriously affected by the Russian invasion, with Reuters reporting that southern and eastern parts of the country – where fighting has been at its heaviest – have been hit hardest.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 6:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Malaysia Monster father brutally beats stepson, mother records shocking incident on camera-dnm

    Malaysia: Monster father brutally beats stepson, mother records shocking incident on camera

    Canada 5 Indian students killed in car crash; EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences-dnm

    Canada: 5 Indian students killed in car crash; EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

    Middle East nations walking on tightrope, refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion-dnm

    Middle East nations walking on tightrope, refrain from sanctioning Russia over Ukraine invasion

    Never heard of: China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid - ADT

    'Never heard of': China's spokesperson on Russia's requests for military aid

    Matter of time before Russian...: Zelenskyy urges NATO for no-fly zone over Ukraine - ADT

    'Matter of time before Russian...': Zelenskyy urges NATO for no-fly zone over Ukraine

    Recent Stories

    The Kashmir Files Rhodes Island officially recognizes Kashmir Genocide says Vivek Agnihotri drb

    The Kashmir Files: ‘Rhodes Island officially recognizes Kashmir Genocide’, says Vivek Agnihotri

    Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran to take over as Air India chairman-dnm

    Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran to take over as Air India chairman

    Money laundering case: PMLA court denies NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's bail plea-dnm

    Money laundering case: PMLA court denies NCP leader Anil Deshmukh's bail plea

    Co-location case: Delhi court sends Chitra Ramkrishna to 14-day judicial custody-adt

    Co-location case: Delhi court sends Chitra Ramkrishna to 14-day judicial custody

    Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn suspends production in COVID-hit Shenzhen due to lockdown-dnm

    Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn suspends production in COVID-hit Shenzhen due to lockdown

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon