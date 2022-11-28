Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US: Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery County; causes major blackout

    The incident caused no injuries; two passengers were rescued unharmed. Around 90,000 homes and businesses in Montgomery County, or roughly one-quarter of the county, were without power due to the plane crash.

    US Small plane crashes into power lines in Montgomery Country; causes major blackout - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 8:41 AM IST

    A small plane crashed into the power lines of Montgomery Country in the US state of Maryland on Sunday night, reported Washington Post, causing a widespread power outage in the area. 

    "A small plane collided with power lines near Rothbury Dr and Goshen Rd, taking out power to parts of the county. @mcfrs has arrived. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA AS LIVE WIRES REMAIN," Montgomery County Police Department's official Twitter handle tweeted.

     

    The crash occurred near a commercial area due to rainy weather, but the cause is still unknown. Following one estimate, the plane may have hit lines as high as ten stories up. The plane crash investigation is underway.

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2022, 9:19 AM IST
