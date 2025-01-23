US SHOCKER! Teen kills student, injures another before taking his own life at Nashville School

A tragic shooting occurred at Antioch High School in Tennessee on Wednesday when a 17-year-old male student fatally shot a 16-year-old girl and wounded another student before taking his own life.

Aishwarya Nair
A teenage boy fatally shot one student and injured another at a Tennessee high school on Wednesday before taking his own life, according to police. Authorities in Nashville reported that a 17-year-old male student opened fire with a pistol inside the cafeteria of Antioch High School. A 16-year-old girl was killed in the incident, while a 17-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his arm.

Police have identified the shooter as Solomon Henderson and the victim who died as Josselin Corea Escalante. Authorities are currently working to determine the motive behind the attack.

Antioch High School, located in a southeastern suburb of Nashville, has an enrollment of approximately 2,000 students.

This incident adds to the ongoing pattern of school shootings in the United States over the past several decades, occurring almost two years after a tragic shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, which resulted in the deaths of three students and three staff members.

"My heart goes out to these families as they face unimaginable loss," Metro Nashville Public Schools Director Adrienne Battle said during an afternoon press conference, according to the Tennessean newspaper.

Battle mentioned that Antioch High School has implemented several safety protocols, including a secure vestibule at the entrance, school resource officers, and cameras equipped with weapon-detection software, as reported by the Tennessean.

According to the K-12 School Shooting Database, a website created by researcher David Riedman that tracks school shootings since 1966, there were 330 school shootings in the United States last year. The total of 330 school shootings last year was the second-highest on record, surpassed only by 2023, which saw 349 such incidents, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database.

