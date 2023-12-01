US shocker: Indian student beaten, kept in captivity for 3 months; Rescued

The authorities in Missouri arrested Venkatesh R Sattaru, Sravan Varma Penumetcha, and Nikhil Verma Penmatsa, charging them with severe offenses including human trafficking, kidnapping, and assault.

A 20-year-old Indian student was recently rescued in the United States after being held captive by his cousin and two other Indian-origin individuals. During his three-month captivity in a Missouri house, he endured horrific abuse, denied access to basic necessities like a bathroom, and forced to work at multiple locations by his captors, which the US authorities described as "inhumane and unconscionable."

The authorities in Missouri arrested Venkatesh R Sattaru, Sravan Varma Penumetcha, and Nikhil Verma Penmatsa, charging them with severe offenses including human trafficking, kidnapping, and assault. The victim, now safe, is receiving treatment at a hospital for numerous bone fractures, lacerations, and extensive body injuries.

According to reports, the student was confined to a basement, deprived of a bathroom, and subjected to physical abuse using various objects such as electrical wire, PVC pipe, metal rods, among others. These horrific actions unfolded across three different homes owned by Sattaru.

The principal accused, Sattaru, 35, faces additional charges of human trafficking and contributing to human trafficking through the misuse of documentation. The other suspects, Penumetcha and Penmatsa, resided in the home where the student was held captive.

The student, who arrived in the US with educational aspirations, was instead subjected to grueling work schedules, constant monitoring, and severe beatings. He endured minimal sleep, sustained repeated physical assaults for incomplete tasks, and lived in constant fear due to the suspects' influential connections in India.

The rescue was made possible by a concerned citizen, and the suspects, detained without bond, have connections and affluence, making the case more complex. The shocking revelations from the student shed light on the unimaginable suffering and exploitation he experienced during his captivity.