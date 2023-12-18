US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden safe after car crashes into their motorcade (WATCH)

A car collided with part of US President Joe Biden’s motorcade in Delaware's Wilmington on Sunday. The collision occurred as Biden and first lady Jill Biden left an event with campaign staff.

A car crashed into a vehicle attached to Joe Biden's motorcade on Sunday, with the security scare startling the US president as he left his campaign headquarters in Delaware. Following a loud crash resulting from a car colliding with an SUV parked at a nearby crosswalk around 40 metres (130 feet) away from Biden, security guards hurried the president into an SUV that was waiting for him and hustled him out of the downtown Wilmington building.

"Both the president and first lady are fine," a White House official told reporters who witnessed the incident. Further questions were referred to the US Secret Service.

After shouting questions at Biden from a distance, pool reporters had congregated on the sidewalk outside the campaign headquarters, where the president and First Lady Jill Biden had had dinner with staff. While the First lady was waiting in a spare vehicle, US President Joe Biden watched the scene unfold and seemed shocked at the sight of the accident.

According to the reports, the car, a beige Ford, crashed into the motorcade and then tried to drive off into a closed-off intersection. Agents sprang into action, cornering the silver car with Delaware license plates and drawing weapons on the driver, who held his hands up.

Meanwhile, Biden was rushed into his waiting vehicle, where his wife was already seated.