Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US President Biden signs off on semiconductor bill in challenge to China

    The future of microchip production will be "made in America," said US President Joe Biden while presenting the $280 billion Chips and Science Act. The law, which would lower the cost of automobiles, cellphones, consumer electronics, and appliances—all of which require chips—has been hailed by the White House as a victory for the American economy.

    US President Biden signs off on semiconductor bill in challenge to China gcw
    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    Washington D.C., First Published Aug 10, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

    President Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill known as the Chips and Science Act, providing more than $200 billion to boost domestic production of semiconductor computer chips and reduce US reliance on overseas manufacturing of the components that power nearly all facets of modern technology. Following months of talks, the law was approved by both chambers of Congress last month with broad bipartisan support. The measure was a high priority for the Biden administration, and senior officials warned Congress that failing to act would have consequences for both the economic and national security prior to its passage.

    During a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House, Biden said, "We know there are individuals who focus more on acquiring power than protecting the future, those who seek division instead of strength and solidarity, who tear down rather than build up."

    The decision was made as a result of the ongoing global scarcity of semiconductors, which are essential for making microchips. The phrases "microchip" and "semiconductor" are sometimes used interchangeably.

    Also Read | 'Have to straighten out our country...' Donald Trump hints at 2024 presidential race

    At the celebration for the law's passage, state and local elected officials joined congressional leaders and business executives. According to a White House official, attendees included the CEOs of Intel, HP, and Lockheed Martin as well as the governors of Illinois and Pennsylvania and the mayors of Ohio, Michigan, Texas, Idaho, and Utah.

    The president pointed out that the United States produces fewer than 10% of the world's semiconductors, a sharp decline over the previous 30 years as manufacturing shifted abroad.

    The White House touted the almost $50 billion in extra investments in domestic semiconductor manufacture that it said were made possible by the legislation's passage by Congress before the package was signed into law.

    Also Read | Here's what US President Joe Biden said about recession

    The law, which would lower the cost of automobiles, cellphones, consumer electronics, and appliances—all of which require chips—has been hailed by the White House as a victory for the American economy.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Langya henipavirus is the latest infection to hit China know its symptoms other details gcw

    Langya henipavirus is the latest infection to hit China; know its symptoms, other details

    Ramayana trail: Sri Lanka's idea to bring Indian tourists - adt

    Ramayana trail: Sri Lanka's idea to bring Indian tourists

    Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups - gps

    Watch: Man breaks Guinness World Record by accomplishing 25 helicopter pull-ups

    Google search down: Around 40,000 users affected; Twitter says insane experience - adt

    Google search down: Around 40,000 users affected; Twitter says insane experience

    Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar a Lago estate gcw

    Donald Trump says FBI conducting search of Mar-a-Lago estate

    Recent Stories

    New Zealand Cricket releases Trent Boult from central contract; here is why-ayh

    New Zealand Cricket releases Trent Boult from central contract; here's why

    Who is Anjali Arora? Kacha Badam fame's MMS Video got LEAKED RBA

    Who is Anjali Arora? Is Kacha Badam fame's MMS Video got LEAKED?

    Langya henipavirus is the latest infection to hit China know its symptoms other details gcw

    Langya henipavirus is the latest infection to hit China; know its symptoms, other details

    Month after DSP's killing during raid, Haryana govt says no illegal mining mafia in state

    Month after DSP's killing during raid, Haryana govt says no illegal mining mafia in state

    Is Liger star Vijay Deverakonda upset with Karan Johar? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Liger star Vijay Deverakonda upset with Karan Johar? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    India@75: Story of Komaram Bheem, the tribal who gave the 'Jal, Jungle, Zameen' slogan

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon