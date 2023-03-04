Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US President Biden had skin cancer removed in February, no more treatment required

    US President Joe Biden, 80, had a cancerous skin lesion successfully removed from his chest in February. White House physician Kevin O'Connor on Friday said that US President Joe Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest in February and no further treatment is needed.

    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

    Basal cell carcinoma, a prevalent type of skin cancer, was removed from US President Joe Biden's chest in February, and White House physician Kevin O'Connor said on Friday that no further treatment is required.

    The White House doctor wrote in a statement that all cancerous tissue had been safely removed and that Biden would continue dermatologic monitoring as part of his continuing treatment, but that the wound had healed.

    Following a physical check, physicians last month deemed 80-year-old Biden to be "fit for duty" and in good health. At the time, it was reported that a tiny lesion from his breast had been extracted and sent for a biopsy. O'Connor said in the letter that basal cell carcinoma lesions do not tend to spread or metastasize.

    Following Biden's physical evaluation in February, O'Connor declared that the 80-year-old president was still in good health and was capable of carrying out his responsibilities as Commander in Chief, Head of State, and Chief Executive.

    The examination was the last one before Biden, the oldest US president ever, is anticipated to reveal that he is vying for reelection in 2024.

    As he gets ready for an anticipated bid for a second presidential term in 2024, Biden's heath is being closely watched. Although the president has not yet made an official announcement of his intentions, his wife Jill Biden has stated that he intends to run.

    Biden had his second in-depth examination since assuming office in January 2021 during a three-hour appointment with physicians in February at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
