US officials inspect gurdwaras in New York, New Jersey for illegal immigrants; Report

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has initiated visits to gurdwaras in New York and New Jersey, citing concerns about undocumented immigrants and separatist activity.

Officials from the US Department of Homeland Security have begun visiting gurdwaras in New York and New Jersey to investigate the presence of undocumented immigrants. This move has sparked strong criticism from certain Sikh organizations, which view these actions as compromising the sanctity of their religious institutions. Some gurdwaras in these areas are reportedly being used as centers by Sikh separatists and undocumented individuals.

Colombia agrees to accept Trump's deportation terms as US holds sanctions in reserve

The visits come in the wake of a directive from Acting DHS Secretary Benjamin Huffman, issued soon after Donald Trump assumed office as the 47th President of the United States. This directive overturned the Biden administration's guidelines, which had previously limited immigration enforcement activities in or near "sensitive" locations like places of worship, schools, and hospitals.

“This action empowers the brave men and women in CBP and ICE to enforce our immigration laws and catch criminal aliens—including murderers and rapists—who have illegally entered our country,” a DHS spokesperson stated.

The Sikh American Legal Defense and Education Fund (SALDEF) has voiced serious concerns over the policy change, highlighting reports of DHS agents conducting visits to gurdwaras shortly after the directive was issued.

“We are deeply alarmed by the Department of Homeland Security's decision to eliminate protections for sensitive areas and then target places of worship like gurdwaras,” said Kiran Kaur Gill, SALDEF’s executive director. She underscored the importance of gurdwaras as community hubs that provide support and solace, adding, “Targeting these spaces threatens the sanctity of our faith and sends a chilling message to immigrant communities nationwide.”

Latest Videos