US man casually reads on bed as giant python, pitbull lie beside him; WATCH chilling video

In a nail-biting incident, a video of a US-based man lying casually on his bed, reading a book, with a giant green anaconda curled beside him has left the internet shocked. A Pitbull dog can also be seen longing on the same bed, unfazed by the massive snake’s presence.

The chilling video, shared by reptile enthusiast Mike Holston on Instagram, has garnered millions of views within a few hours since it was uploaded online.

Interestingly, Holston, popularly known as ‘The Real Tarzann’ on social media, often shares such rare clips showing his interactions with reptiles.

Holston frequently shares videos of his daring encounters with reptiles, including snakes and pythons. He has previously shared videos of this green anaconda on his Instagram account. In one of the videos, Holston can be seen giving this green anaconda a "princess treatment".

