Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US journalist covering FIFA World Cup passes away days after brief detention in Qatar

    Grant, 48, collapsed while covering the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday, his brother informed. He was briefly detained last month when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community in a country where same-sex relations are illegal.
     

    US journalist covering FIFA World Cup passes away days after brief detention in Qatar brother alleges he was killed gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2022, 11:20 AM IST

    One of the most well-known soccer reporters in the US, Grant Wahl, passed away on Saturday while covering Argentina vs. Netherlands in the World Cup of Football. Earlier, he had been detained in the host nation Qatar for wearing a rainbow jersey in support of the LGBTQ community. Grant's brother has alleged wrongdoing and stated that he thinks Grant "was killed."

    At the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday, Grant, 48, apparently passed out while covering the quarterfinal game between Argentina and the Netherlands.

    When Grant attempted to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar last month while representing the LGBTQ community by donning a rainbow jersey in a nation where same-sex relationships are prohibited, he was momentarily detained.

    Also Read | Qatar World Cup 2022: Messi's historic goal hands Argentina semis berth; supporters joyed

    Former Sports Illustrated journalist Grant Wahl said that World Cup security forced him to take off his shirt and refused to let him enter the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan for the United States' opening match against Wales.

    When he tweeted about the event, he claimed that his phone had been taken away. Eric, Grant's brother, said that the Qatari government could have been complicit in Grant's demise.

    He declared in a video uploaded to Instagram, "My name is Eric Wahl. I reside in Seattle, Washington. I am Grant Wahl's brother. My brother was healthy. He told me he had death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just ask for any help." He added, "I'm the reason he wore the rainbow jersey to the World Cup."

    Wahl had also written on Monday that he had visited a hospital while in Qatar, adding that his body “finally broke down" on him due to three weeks of little sleep, high stress and a lot of work. US Soccer released a statement, saying they were “heartbroken" to learn of Wahl’s death.

    Also Read | Qatar World Cup 2022: A look at the 5 top moments as Croatia pips Brazil to enter semis

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    France set to make condoms free for anyone under 25 starting January 1 gcw

    France set to make condoms free for anyone under 25 starting January 1

    Wheels in motion for a next-generation stealth fighter aircraft

    Wheels in motion for a next-generation stealth fighter aircraft

    United Kingdom MPs perform worse than 10 year old children in Maths English exam Report gcw

    UK MPs perform worse than 10-year-olds in Maths, English exam: Report

    Iranian women shot in eyes faces genitals during anti hijab protests Report gcw

    Iranian women shot in eyes, faces, genitals during protests: Report

    White House urged to translate Joe Biden's speeches in Hindi, other Asian languages: Report

    White House urged to translate Joe Biden's speeches in Hindi, other Asian languages: Report

    Recent Stories

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: We want to bring back the joy - Chennaiyin FC CFC Edwin Sydney Vanspaul ahead of Northeast United NEUFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'We want to bring back the joy' - CFC's Edwin Sydney Vanspaul ahead of NEUFC clash

    Rapper Post Malone in India for concert. Know all about him and his hit songs vma

    Rapper Post Malone in India for concert. Know all about him and his hit songs

    France set to make condoms free for anyone under 25 starting January 1 gcw

    France set to make condoms free for anyone under 25 starting January 1

    Rocket propelled grenade fired at Punjab Tarn Taran police station probe underway gcw

    Rocket-propelled grenade fired at Punjab's Tarn Taran police station

    Cyclone Mandous Storm likely to weaken after it creates havoc Chennai streets waterlogged trees uprooted gcw

    Cyclone Mandous: Storm likely to weaken after it creates havoc; Chennai streets waterlogged, trees uprooted

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon