UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect's Nordstrom sweater sells out after his courtroom appearance (WATCH)

Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old charged with the chilling murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, might have anticipated the spotlight to rest solely on his legal battle during his Manhattan arraignment on December 23. Instead, it was his choice of attire—a seemingly modest burgundy sweater—that ignited a storm of fascination and online chatter.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 7:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

The sweater, at first glance, appeared to be an extravagant $1,000 Maison Margiela piece, catching the attention of courtroom onlookers and fashion enthusiasts alike. However, the intrigue deepened when it was revealed that the sweater hailed not from a luxury label but from Nordstrom, retailing for a wallet-friendly $89.50.

Social media erupted in response. “No f***ing way the sweater Luigi Mangione wore to court today is sold out,” wrote one user on X (formerly Twitter), as the sweater’s popularity skyrocketed.

The “washable Merino crewneck sweater” in its now-iconic burgundy shade was snatched up almost immediately, leaving the color completely sold out.

Interestingly, the sweater was on sale for just $62.65 at the time, thanks to a 30% discount—a testament to the unpredictable power of viral moments to turn even courtroom drama into a fashion moment.

Mangione, who faces 11 severe charges, including first-degree murder in furtherance of terrorism, pleaded not guilty.

His attorney denounced the sensationalized nature of the case, but it was the sweater that seemingly overshadowed the legal proceedings, capturing public attention in an unexpected way.

