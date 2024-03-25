UN Security Council approves ceasefire resolution for Gaza; US abstains from vote

Unlike the previous US-sponsored resolution vetoed by Russia and China, this new resolution doesn't hinge on ongoing talks about halting the conflict in exchange for the release of hostages by Hamas.

The United Nations Security Council has issued a decisive demand for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. Additionally, the Security Council called for the prompt and unconditional release of all hostages involved in the conflict. Notably, the United States chose to abstain from the vote on this resolution.

The resolution garnered support from the remaining 14 council members during the vote conducted on Monday, highlighting a unified stance among the majority of the Security Council in favor of seeking peace and stability in the region.

To prevent potential vetoes, non-permanent council members engaged in negotiations with the US over the weekend.



The resolution emphasizes the urgent and unconditional release of all hostages, alongside ensuring essential humanitarian access for their medical and other needs.

Additionally, it highlights the imperative for all parties involved to adhere strictly to their international legal obligations.

