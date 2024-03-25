Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UN Security Council approves ceasefire resolution for Gaza; US abstains from vote

    Unlike the previous US-sponsored resolution vetoed by Russia and China, this new resolution doesn't hinge on ongoing talks about halting the conflict in exchange for the release of hostages by Hamas.

    UN Security Council approves ceasefire resolution for Gaza; US abstains from vote
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 8:19 PM IST

    The United Nations Security Council has issued a decisive demand for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza. Additionally, the Security Council called for the prompt and unconditional release of all hostages involved in the conflict. Notably, the United States chose to abstain from the vote on this resolution.

    The resolution garnered support from the remaining 14 council members during the vote conducted on Monday, highlighting a unified stance among the majority of the Security Council in favor of seeking peace and stability in the region.

    Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to step down at end of 2024 amidst company turmoil

    To prevent potential vetoes, non-permanent council members engaged in negotiations with the US over the weekend.

    Unlike the previous US-sponsored resolution vetoed by Russia and China, this new resolution doesn't hinge on ongoing talks about halting the conflict in exchange for the release of hostages by Hamas.

    The resolution emphasizes the urgent and unconditional release of all hostages, alongside ensuring essential humanitarian access for their medical and other needs.

    Additionally, it highlights the imperative for all parties involved to adhere strictly to their international legal obligations.

    Singapore issues strict order to Israeli Embassy over sensitive Facebook post involving Palestine and quran

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 8:43 PM IST
